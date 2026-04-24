WWE Star Sable Is Unrecognizable in Rare Photo 22 Years After Retiring

What To Know WWE legend Sable appeared unrecognizable in a rare photo with her husband Brock Lesnar.

Sable, now 58, has traded her signature bleach-blond hair for darker tresses.

Sable was a major WWE star during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

WWE star Sable was unrecognizable in a rare new photo with her husband, Brock Lesnar, 22 years after retiring.

On April 23, Canadian rapper Tom MacDonald took to Instagram to post a selfie with Rena “Sable” Lesnar and her current WWE superstar spouse after a chance meeting.

“Bumped into Brock Lesnar in my hotel and when I extended my hand to thank him for his contributions to pro wrestling, he said, ‘Tom MacDonald! No, thank you for what you do. We listen to you all the time,'” MacDonald, 37, captioned his update. “For 20 minutes we chatted and I got to know what a genuinely cool (and REAL) dude he is.”

In the snapshot, Sable, 58, posed while leaning on Lesnar, 48, as MacDonald took the photo while standing slightly in front of them. Sable and Lesnar wore black shirts, with Lesnar also rocking a cowboy black hat. Meanwhile, MacDonald donned a gray shirt with a denim jacket.

However, those who spotted Sable in the wild likely wouldn’t recognize her from her days in the ring. That’s because she traded her signature bleach-blond hair for darker, straightened tresses. Her modest street clothing also added to the incognito effect.

In the comments, MacDonald’s followers joined him in marveling over the chance encounter. One Instagram user declared, “You met Brock AND Sable! 😮 🤯 holy s*** man f***ing awesome.”

Someone else pointed out, “Brock genuinely looks start struck! But brother, you have to mention Sable too!!”

Another fan pointed out, “Sable still looks good🔥,” as a different Instagram user commented, “Sable 😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

Sable, who has been married to Lesnar since 2006, was a major WWE star from 1996 to 1999 during the Attitude Era. She returned in 2003 for a year before retiring for good in 2004. In April, Lesnar seemingly hinted at his own retirement from WWE after losing to Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42.