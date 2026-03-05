‘Today,’ ‘GMA’ & ‘CBS Mornings’ Latest Ratings: It’s Bad News for One Show

Nate Burleson, Hoda Kotb, and Robin Roberts
  • NBC’s Today show maintained its lead as the top morning broadcast for the sixth consecutive week, though its total viewers were slightly down.
  • ABC’s Good Morning America narrowed the ratings gap with Today, showing week-to-week growth.
  • CBS Mornings increased its audience compared to the prior week but experienced significant year-over-year declines.

NBC News’ Today show held onto the top spot in the ratings for the sixth week in a row, though ABC News’ Good Morning America is closing the gap. Meanwhile, CBS Mornings increased in viewers but continues to struggle year over year.

According to AdWeek, citing Nielsen’s national live+same-day big data plus program ratings, Today finished as the No. 1 morning broadcast with an average of 3.23 million total viewers and 638,000 viewers in the key Adults 25-54 demographic for the week of February 23.

The newscast, which is currently hosted by Craig Melvin and Hoda Kotb, who has temporarily returned to the show amid Savannah Guthrie’s hiatus, was flat in the demo compared to the previous week but down 2 percent in total viewers. Compared to 2025, the show was up 19 percent in total viewers but down 6 percent in the demo.

Good Morning America held the No. 2 spot with an average of 3.137 million total viewers and 524,000 demo viewers. This was up 6 percent in total viewers and 7 percent in the demo compared to the previous week, making it the only show to grow week to week in both measured categories.

GMA, hosted by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan, was also up compared to the same period last year, with total viewers up 17 percent and the key demo up 13 percent.

Meanwhile, CBS Mornings averaged 1.775 million total viewers and 255,000 demo viewers for the week of February 23. Compared to the week before, the newscast was up 4 percent in total viewers but down 6 percent in the key demo.

The show, hosted by Gayle King and Nate Burleson, was down 12 percent in total viewers and 29 percent in the demo compared to the same period last year. This made it the only morning broadcast with declines in both measured categories.

CBS Mornings has seen changes in recent months, with former co-host Tony Dokoupil promoted to anchor of CBS Evening News in January. Last week, King’s former co-host Norah O’Donnell returned as a guest host to promote her new book.

