Savannah Guthrie Shares 1st Social Media Posts Unrelated to Nancy Guthrie Case

What To Know Savannah Guthrie has posted her first Instagram content unrelated to her mother Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance since the case began in February.

Her new posts feature highlights from her Today interview with The Pitt star Noah Wyle.

Fans sent Savannah their compliments and supportive messages via social media.

Savannah Guthrie‘s social media feed has taken a break from posts related to her mother Nancy Guthrie‘s disappearance.

Nancy was reported missing on February 1 after last being seen at her home in Tucson, Arizona, the day prior. Since then, Savannah had only shared posts related to the investigation via her Instagram page. She also uploaded multiple plea videos requesting information about Nancy’s location and announcing a $1 million reward on behalf of her family.

“We believe in prayer. we believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. we believe in goodness. we believe in humanity. above all, we believe in Him,” she wrote in her first Instagram post about Nancy’s disappearance on February 2. “Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment. we need you.”

Her Instagram feed has also featured several joint posts with Today‘s official Instagram page, including clips from her emotional sit-down interview with Hoda Kotb and clips from her first day back on the show on April 6.

Now, Savannah shared her first Instagram posts that aren’t directly related to Nancy’s case. On Thursday, April 23, Savannah posted a clip from her Today interview with The Pitt star Noah Wyle, which aired that morning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)

“Loved catching up with @therealnoahwyle,” she captioned the post.

Fans flooded the comments with compliments and messages of support. “Savannah Strong!” one person wrote. Another added, “Ok first … I gotta say I am obsessed with your style today!! What an engaging interview! Loved the banter too! Yes to submitting all your suggestions to The Pitt.”

Someone else shared, “Savannah! You look beautiful! You are so inspiring.” A different person posted, “What a great, entertaining interview. Thank you for brightening our day.” A separate user commented, “Keep Shining Savannah. You are lifted and surrounded in love & prayers.”

Sharing the clip via her Instagram Story, Savannah wrote, “Class act – then and now. thank you @therealnoahwyle.”

Savannah’s Instagram feed also featured more clips from her interview with Wyle, shared by Today‘s official Instagram page. In one, Savannah asks the actor, “What do you think it is about The Pitt that has clicked?”

Wyle replied, “I think it’s come at the right time. I think people right now are thirsty to tune in and watch people be heroic and good at their jobs. And more than that, be engaged in work that has meaning and a sense of give back to it. I think it’s a lighthouse show for a lot of people right now.”

Savannah agreed, adding, “The ER is the perfect gateway to any human story you want to tell.” She praised Wyle at the end of the interview, stating, “It’s so great to have you here. You have so many fans here from the get-go, so thank you so much for being here, Noah.”

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