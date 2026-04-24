‘Storage Wars’ Darrell Sheets Posed for Photo With Fans Just Hours Before Suicide

What To Know Darrell Sheets was found dead at his Arizona home from an apparent suicide at age 67.

Past social media posts indicate Sheets had struggled with depression, describing it as a constant and devastating battle.

Fellow Storage Wars cast member Rene Nezhoda alleged that Sheets was recently targeted by severe cyberbullying.

Darrell Sheets appeared to be in good spirits in a photo taken by a fan just a day before he was found dead at his home in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, from an apparent suicide.

In a photo obtained by TMZ, the Storage Wars star is seen posing beside two fans inside his antique shop, Havasu Show Me Your Junk. Sheets is shown smiling and giving the camera a thumbs-up. The outlet reports that the photo was taken around 5 pm on Tuesday (April 21), just hours before Sheets was found dead the following morning.

According to an eyewitness at the antique store, Sheets was “upbeat and friendly during the encounter, making the news of his death all the more shocking.”

Sheets was found dead at his home on Wednesday (April 22) from what police said “appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.” He was 67 years old.

A resurfaced Instagram post from June 21, 2018, revealed that Sheets may have been battling depression. In an emotional post, the reality star wrote, “Depression is the Devil’s way of attacking us, it knows no mercy, it takes our smiles, it comes and goes, it ruins our relationships, it takes away our happiness, it leads to suicide in some cases, it destroys all thoughts of positivity, it is a 24/7 battle and allows no rest for the suffering.”

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He continued, “It’s a very real deal. So please next time someone tells you they have Depression, be kind and know that they spend every minute they have breathing suffering.”

Sheets finished his post with the hashtag, “#trustmeiknow.”

Following the news of Sheets’ passing, fellow Storage Wars cast member Rene Nezhoda claimed that his former co-star was the victim of cyberbullying. “He had this guy, like, really, really tormenting him lately and cyberbullying [him],” Nezhoda said in an Instagram video.

“Darrell has been posting a lot about the guy that’s been cyberbullying him and tormenting him, and I really hope [the police] look into that guy, and it’s just not a pass,” he added.

Sergeant Kyle Ridgway, public information officer for the Lake Havasu City Police Department, told Page Six: “We are aware of these cyberbullying accusations and that is a part of the active investigation.”

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.