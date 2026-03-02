‘Today’ Fans Gush Over Jenna Bush Hager & Sheinelle Jones’ Childhood Photos

What To Know The Today With Jenna & Sheinelle Instagram page delighted fans by sharing adorable childhood photos of co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones.

Fans flooded the comments with their reactions, with many pointing out their resemblance to their current selves and their children.

During a recent episode, Bush Hager and Jones reminisced about their childhoods and announced the show’s upcoming “girls trip.”

Today fans can’t get enough of Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones‘ childhood photos.

On Thursday, February 26, the official Today With Jenna & Sheinelle Instagram page took fans on a trip down memory lane by sharing throwback photos of the two hosts as kids. “This is who’s co-hosting the fourth hour of TODAY🫶,” the post read. In the caption, the show wrote, “We couldn’t help but jump on this trend— Look how cute baby #JennaandSheinelle are 🥹!”

Bush Hager’s photo featured her younger self sporting bangs, a red headband, and an American flag shirt. Bush Hager was only 7 years old when her grandfather, George H.W. Bush, became the President of the United States. Jones’ photo, meanwhile, appeared to be a school yearbook snap. She smiled for the camera while wearing a blue hoodie, pink hair accessories, and a seashell necklace.

Fans gushed over the adorable throwback photos in the post’s comments. “Adorable then and lovely now!!!” one person wrote, while another added, “How do your faces looks exactly the same as they do now?!? Y’all are aging gracefully ❤️❤️.”

Someone else shared, “They look exactly the same!! Too cute 😊.” Another person posted, “Two cuties that have become successful women ❤️.” A separate user stated, “The question to ask is would these two have been friends? I suspect yes and havoc would have ensued.”

While many noted that Bush Hager and Jones have not aged much, others highlighted how much they each resemble their children. “They haven’t changed one bit! Jenna just copied and pasted her girls lol,” one user quipped. Someone else commented, “Clara is Sheinelle’s mini me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle (@jennasheinelle)

Bush Hager shares her daughters, Mila and Poppy, and son, Hal, with her husband, Henry Hager. Jones shared her three kids — son Kayin and twins Clara and Uche Jr. — with her late husband, Uche Ojeh, who died at the age of 45 in May 2025.

Bush Hager has been cohosting the fourth hour of Today in 2019, having taken over for former cohost Kathie Lee Gifford. Hoda Kotb stepped down from the series in January 2205, after which Bush Hager continued to cohost with a series of celebrity guest hosts on Today With Jenna & Friends. Jones returned from a months-long hiatus from Today in September 2025, and officially took over as Bush Hager’s fourth hour cohost in January.

Bush Hager and Jones reminisced about their childhoods on the Wednesday, February 25, episode of Jenna & Sheinelle, particularly about how they spent a lot of time at the mall as kids. “My mom would drop us off, and we’d be there all day,” Jones stated, to which Bush Hager added, “The mall was a babysitter.”

Later in the episode, the pair announced that Jenna & Friends will be heading to Jamaica for the show’s first-ever “girls trip” later this year. “We’re relaxing on the beach, we’re doing some shopping, we’re meeting some local celebrities, and crossing the entire island to see all the fun, warmth, culture, and beauty of Jamaica,” Bush Hager revealed. Jones added, “It only gets better because we are also going to be kicking back and relaxing by the pool at the all-inclusive, adults-only, Sandals Dunn’s River Resort in Ocho Rios.”

Fans can currently enter to join Bush Hager and Jones on their Jamaican getaway via the show’s official website.

Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, Weekdays, 10a/9c, NBC