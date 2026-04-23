‘Happy’s Place’ First Look: Eric Stonestreet Previews His Therapist Role in Season 2’s Finale (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
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What To Know

  • Get an exclusive first look at Eric Stonestreet in Happy’s Place‘s Season 2 finale as the star previews his role.
  • Watch a sneak peek clip of his therapy session with Bobbie and Isabella.

Happy’s Place is welcoming a comedy favorite for its two-part Season 2 finale as Modern Family‘s Eric Stonestreet steps into the role of Dr. Russell Peabody III.

After Bobbie (Reba McEntire) begins serving patrons of Isabella’s (Belissa Escobedo) speakeasy, the sisters end up squabbling and taking their conflict to couples counseling, turning to Dr. Russell. But what kind of character can fans expect from Stonestreet, who has played everything from one half of an iconic gay sitcom couple to a scary killer from the Dexter universe? The sky is the limit when it comes to who he’ll portray on Happy’s Place.

Appearing in the second half of the two-part finale, kicking off at 8/7c on NBC, Stonestreet shares, “I think when they called and started talking about me doing the role, what we landed on was just a real straight shooter of a therapist, somebody who’s just gonna tell you like it is with not a lot of fluff around it, and I think that’s what they’re gonna get.”

Eric Stonestreet in 'Happy's Place' Season 2

Casey Durkin / NBC

As for being on set, Stonestreet teases, “It was a blast being there that week. It couldn’t be a better-named show as far as Happy’s Place goes because it truly is a happy place. Everyone’s so kind and so nice, and the environment there is incredible.”

It was so nice that the actor notes,  “I joked and told Melissa, ‘I feel like I’m gonna get fired if I say a cuss word here.'”

For someone who has had their fair share of roles over the years, Stonestreet also reveals that this episode is the first time he’s taped something in front of a live studio audience. “I never got to step in front of a live studio audience. So this was my introduction to that, with Reba, and it was incredible.”

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“I remember going to Hollywood when I was a kid,” he muses, “We went to a taping of a late-night show, and I just remember what it was like to be an audience member in Hollywood and seeing someone famous or someone recognizable. So the idea that someone out there could be excited to see [me] when they go to Hollywood is just really fun.”

Fans will surely be glad to see him onscreen, and in the meantime, they can get an exclusive first look at his role in the sneak peek clip above. Check it out, and tune in for the two-part finale of Happy’s Place Season 2.

Happy’s Place, Season 2 finale, Friday, April 24, 8/7c, NBC

Happy's Place key art
Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire

Belissa Escobedo

Belissa Escobedo

Melissa Peterman

Melissa Peterman

Rex Linn

Rex Linn

Pablo Castelblanco

Pablo Castelblanco

Tokala Black Elk

Tokala Black Elk

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