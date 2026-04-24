Who Is Anthony Edwards Playing in ‘Law & Order’ Finale?

What To Know Anthony Edwards will guest-star in the May 14 Law & Order finale.

He’ll be playing a different character than he did on SVU.

Odelya Halevi previews what to expect from him and the episode.

Anthony Edwards had quite the memorable role on Law & Order: SVU, when he reunited with his former ER costar, Mariska Hargitay, as Olivia Benson’s former partner, Patrick Griffin, whose son was guilty of rape. In fact, his son was played by none other than Corey Cott, who’s currently playing another character on SVU, also named Griffin (no relation).

But when Edwards pops up in the May 14 Law & Order finale, he’ll be playing a different character. He’s guest-starring as “a judge whose unusual rulings in the courtroom make a challenging case for Price [Hugh Dancy] and Maroun [Odelya Halevi],” TV Insider has learned.

“He’s a lovely, lovely guy. We had so much fun working with him. He’s a very, very fun character in my point of view. It’s very fun to watch him play and act,” Halevi told us.

She also shared that the ending “really surprised” her. “I don’t think we’ve done anything like that in the whole five seasons that I’ve been a part of. And so I can’t tell you what it is, but the verdict is definitely not what we would expect it to be,” she teased.

The Law & Order Season 25 finale is also “more about her relationship with Nolan in terms of her and Nolan working together to win this case, things that they have learned to overcome and the trust between the two of them,” than about her individually, Halevi added. “It’s one of the only times where there’s no conflict there. They are a team.”

Law & Order is one of the broadcast shows that has yet to be renewed. Its spinoff, SVU, has already been picked up for Season 28 — it was at the same time as it received its Season 27 order, though that wasn’t revealed until recently — and Organized Crime has officially been canceled after its move to Peacock.

What are you hoping to see in the rest of this season of Law & Order? Let us know in the comments section below.

Law & Order, Thursdays, 8/7c, NBC