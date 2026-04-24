What To Know Gen V has been canceled after two seasons at Prime Video, and the stars tease what would have happened next.

Learn more about where their stories might have gone if Gen V got a Season 3.

Gen V has officially been canceled at Prime Video after a two-season run on the streamer, and the update is sure to shock fans as it occurs amid The Boys‘ final season run.

While much of the series was building towards understanding Marie Moreau’s (Jaz Sinclair) power of controlling blood, both in herself and in those around her, a reunion with her sister, a relationship status update with Jordan (Derek Luh and London Thor), and an impending supe virus, left a lot of threads unraveled.

As viewers may recall, Gen V‘s second season concluded with Marie and Jordan teaming up with Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) to fight in the resistance against Homelander (Antony Starr), with a hint at their appearance in The Boys‘ final season. While they have yet to show up, their story is likely to pick up in the flagship show where things left off.

The on-again-off-again couple decided to put romance on hold to focus on the mission ahead, but when we asked the stars whether they’d like to see Marie and Jordan reopen that door, Luh said following Season 2’s release, “The door is, of course, open. I don’t think going through what they’ve been through and loving someone like that just ends.”

“I think it’s Jordan trying to figure out how to set their own boundaries and choose themselves first, and I think there needs to be a lot of healing, in Jordan in particular and Marie in particular, and maybe they’ll revisit it down the line, but I would love for them to have that door open still,” Luh continued.

Joining Marie and Jordan in the fight to come were Emm (Lizze Broadway), Sam (Asa Germann), and Cate (Maddie Phillips), the latter of whom had her powers restored by Marie, giving her the ability to manipulate minds with touch. While Cate had used the power against her friends in Season 1, and even against The Boys in Season 4 of the main series, things were looking up for the college-aged supe. It seems like we’ll never get that resolution to whether or not Cate uses her powers for good, though.

As for what would have been next at Godolkin University, it seemed that Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas) would take over as Dean, after Ciper, a.k.a. Doug (Hamish Linklater), was killed in Thomas Godolkin’s (Ethan Slater) attempt to recruit Marie towards his side of the fight, which divided supes from humans, taking preference over the super-abled community.

After the death of Polarity’s son, Andre (the late Chance Perdomo), Thomas hinted at his character’s potential future, “I think Polarity is very, very committed to making sure that no more children get hurt. I think that he sat back and watched children get hurt in Season 1. In between Season 1 and 2, he let his own child get hurt because of his complicity in the system. And so I think as Season 2 ends, he’s determined that that will never, ever, ever happen again, and he’ll do whatever it takes to make sure that all of these children are kept safe.”

Perhaps The Boys‘ final season will shed some light on these unanswered plots. In the meantime, Prime Video is moving ahead on Vought Rising, the prequel spinoff about Jensen Ackles‘ Soldier Boy. Only time will tell if future projects in The Boys universe will make room for Gen V favorites to return. Stay tuned, and let us know what you think of the cancellation in the comments section below.

Gen V, Seasons 1-2, Streaming now, Prime Video

The Boys, Season 5, Wednesdays, Prime Video