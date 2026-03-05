Lara Spencer Sends Emotional Message to ‘GMA’ Family After Mother’s Death

What To Know Lara Spencer thanked her Good Morning America colleagues and fans for their support following the recent death of her mother, Carolyn von Seelen.

Spencer returned to her role on the ABC morning show earlier this week after missing several episodes.

Fans and fellow celebrities offered condolences and encouragement, while Spencer remembered her mother’s warmth and positive influence.

As Lara Spencer‘s family mourns the loss of her mother, Carolyn von Seelen, she is receiving love from her family at Good Morning America.

Spencer began her first week back on the ABC morning show since her mother’s death on Monday, March 2. She appeared on the series the following two days but skipped out on the show’s Thursday, March 5, episode.

Ahead of her absence, Spencer took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 4, to thank her GMA colleagues for their support amid her family’s loss. “So grateful for the care and love I have received during this time,” she wrote alongside a snap of herself and cohost Robin Roberts. “This is just one moment-after a big hug-caught on camera-but there have been so many-and they have meant the world to me.”

She concluded, “Thank you gma family. Love you.”

Several GMA personalities and celebrities shared their love in the post’s comments. Sam Champion, Cameron Mathison, and Ross Mathews each shared several red heart emojis, while Spencer’s That Thrifting Show costar Preston Konrad wrote, “❤️❤️u, thinking of you ❤️.” MS Now’s ​​Erielle Reshef commented, “LOVE YOU two. ❤️.”

Fans sent Spencer their own well-wishes. “We love you and continue to lift you and your family in our prayers,” one person wrote. Another added, “You are all a family at GMA, and we love seeing you all be there for each other. Sending love and prayers to you and your family during this very hard time ❤️❤️🙏🙏.”

Someone else shared, “Your love shines 💕your mom raised a wonderful daughter ❤️you are blessed to be surrounded by such a great group of GMA family 💕RIP Lara’s Mom 🫶🏽.” A different person posted, “We truly love you, Lara. Sending tight hugs and condolences to you at this time ❤️‍🩹.”

On February 16, Spencer announced via Instagram that her mother had passed away at the age of 85 on February 13. “If you were lucky enough to meet my mom you know that smile that lit up every room she walked into. What you might not have seen at first glance was her courage, resilience, endless optimism, deep faith, and boundless love for her family,” she wrote alongside photos of herself and her mom with family over the years. “She was a woman who loved a saying—she had one for everything-and used them often to help us get thru life’s challenges or painful moments.”

Spencer continued, “One of her favorite was ‘don’t be sad it’s over honey—be grateful it happened.’ Sorry mama but there’s no way to not feel the pain of overwhelming sadness at the thought of not having you to share life with each day, but we sure are grateful YOU happened and showered us with your loving warmth and humor.”

In the wake of her mother’s death, Spencer had been absent from GMA since February 16. Before making her official return on Monday, she briefly appeared on the show’s February 24 episode to debut the trailer for her new home design competition series, That Thrifting Show with Lara Spencer.

