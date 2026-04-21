Fans Gush Over ‘GMA’ Host Ginger Zee’s Movie Premiere Look

What To Know Ginger Zee and her husband, Ben Aaron, attended the New York City premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Zee impressed Good Morning America fans with her stylish red carpet look.

Deborah Roberts shared her reaction to the film and her interviews with the cast on GMA.

Ginger Zee took her small-screen style to a red carpet for the big screen.

The Good Morning America meteorologist enjoyed a fun night out with her husband, Ben Aaron, at the New York City premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 on Monday, April 20.

“That’s all,” she captioned Instagram pics from the event, referencing one of Miranda Priestly’s (Meryl Streep) most memorable lines.

For the fashionable event, Zee sported an off-the-shoulder yellow dress with floral accents. Aaron, for his part, looked chic in a black shirt, matching pants, and a leather jacket. Zee’s post also featured a fun photo of herself sitting at a recreation of Miranda’s office desk.

GMA fans gushed over Zee’s movie premiere look in the post’s comments. “Stunning,” one person wrote. Another added, “GORGEOUS COUPLE.” Someone else shared, “Love your look!! Perfect!!”

A different person posted, “Color looks fantastic you gorgeous woman right here.” A separate commenter wrote, “You look beautiful! Ben too.” Another gushed, “I love the way you dress! You both look incredible!”

Zee was just one of a few GMA hosts who attended The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere. Like Zee, Lara Spencer stepped out on the red carpet with her husband, Richard McVey.

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“The Justice league of great movies. The one. The only. The Cast of Devil Wears Prada 2,” Spencer captioned an Instagram video from the premiere of the cast — Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, and Lady Gaga — walking onto the movie theater stage.

“Can’t wait! I’m gonna watch the first one again to get ready for this!” one person wrote underneath the post. Another added, “Love that all the main characters returned for the sequel! That adds to the awesomeness imo!!!

ABC News’ Deborah Roberts covered the red carpet for GMA. “When you find devilishly good energy you hold on to it the next day. What a gathering of fun, fashion and frivolity,” she captioned Instagram snaps of herself chatting with celebrities at the premiere. Her interviews aired on the Tuesday, April 21, episode of the ABC morning show.

“What a fun night,” she told the GMA hosts. “I have to tell you, this cast, including the new additions, seem to just be so excited to ride the wave. … The excitement is just boundless.”

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Without spoiling the plot, Roberts said the sequel film is all about “humanity.” Zee agreed, adding, “I was so into the story, I want to go back and actually look at the fashion. I know the fashion was good, but it was, like, on the sides.”

Roberts continued, “You see a different side of Miranda Priestly. It’s really very interesting.”

Good Morning America, Weekdays, 7am, ABC

The Devil Wears Prada 2, In Theaters, Friday, May 1