HGTV’s Keith Bynum Celebrates Career Milestone After ‘Bargain Block’ Cancellation

What To Know Keith Bynum took to social media to celebrate his and Evan Thomas’ 10th anniversary as business partners.

The couple have been engaged since 2018 and premiered their HGTV series, Bargain Block, in 2021.

Bynum announced Bargain Block‘s cancellation in June 2025, and the show aired its final episode that September.

While Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas currently aren’t transforming houses on the small screen, the duo recently celebrated a major milestone in their careers as home renovators.

Bynum took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 3, to celebrate his and Thomas’ 10th anniversary as business partners. “10 years ago this month, Evan and I made our business together official!” he wrote. “Our first house in Colorado had us so excited about renovation that we bought another up the mountain. After that we knew we were hooked.”

Bynum concluded, “It’s been a pretty incredible journey so far. Cheers to another ten. I love what we’ve built. @emuralit #smallbusiness #10years.” The post featured recent snaps of Bynum and Thomas, as well as throwback screenshots of some of Bynum’s 2016 Instagram posts.

Fans congratulated the pair on their career accomplishment in the post’s comments. “The best duo!! Love yall and wish you both continued success and happiness. Cheers!🥂❤️🙏🎂🎊,” one person wrote. Another added, “I hope you are still making Detroit beautiful. I miss your show as it was my favorite!”

Someone else shared, “Congratulations!! You guys are the blueprint for what community building looks like!❤️❤️❤️.” A different person posted, “Wonderful achievement & I am sure a difficult one at times! Congratulations & here’s hoping another 10 for y’all ❣️ I miss seeing your work & your relationships with selves & others on Bargain Block– y’all are the BEST!!👏🏻👏🏻😍.”

Bynum and Thomas met through an online dating site in 2013 and officially launched their business, NINE Design + Homes, in Detroit in 2017. The couple got engaged in 2018 and debuted their flagship HGTV series, Bargain Block, in 2021. Bynum and Thomas have appeared on several HGTV shows over the years, including Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, Rock the Block, and the Bargain Block spinoff, Bargain Block: New Orleans, which aired in 2024

In June 2025, Bynum announced on Instagram that Bargain Block had been canceled after four seasons, despite being renewed for a fifth. The series was the first of several home renovation shows to get the axe last year, including Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas. Bargain Block aired its final episode in September 2025.

Ahead of the series finale, Bynum admitted in an interview with People that their business was “derailed” by Bargain Block‘s cancellation. “[Our] revenue stream was built heavily off our television contracts,” he explained. “And we had already been moving in a direction to fulfill a fifth season when it was announced that they were not going to move forward.”

The pair have continued to keep fans updated on their latest projects via social media. Thomas even hinted that a potential new TV show is in the works by sharing a photo of Bynum on an outdoor set via his Instagram Story in November 2025. Bynum reposted the pic to his own profile, writing, “Feels good to be back at it. Think yall are gonna be happy with what’s coming.”