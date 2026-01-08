Bargain Block’s Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas Get Back to Work After the Holidays

What To Know Evan Thomas shared an exciting update about his and Keith Bynum’s company, NINE Design + Homes.

The pair have continued to renovate homes following the cancellation of their HGTV series, Bargain Block, last year.

Thomas previously teased that he and Bynum have a new TV project in the works.

With 2026 officially underway, Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas are ready to get back to work.

The HGTV stars have continued renovating homes through their company, NINE Design + Homes, in the months since their show, Bargain Block, was canceled after four seasons. Thomas gave fans an exciting career update and wished them a Happy New Year in a Tuesday, January 6, Instagram post.

“We hope everyone had a fun and restful holiday season! It’s officially back to work and full steam ahead for us over at Nine, and we are still accepting project inquiries for 2026,” Thomas announced. “So if you have a design or renovation project you’ve been wanting to do, let us know! We take on small renovation projects all the way to brand new builds.”

Though the pair’s “full service design and build company” is based in Michigan, Thomas noted that they will go beyond state lines “for the right project.” He continued, “We love making our clients dream homes come to life. See the link in bio for the design inquiry form on our website, and we can’t wait to hear from you!”

Thomas’ post featured a snap of himself and Bynum, along with multiple photos of their home designs. Fans shared their excitement about the possibility of Thomas and Bynum renovating their homes in the post’s comments.

“Would you come to Ann Arbor?” one person asked, to which Thomas replied, “Absolutely!” Another fan wrote, “You are my dream design and build team. Love you both. Your work is lovely, exact, precise, joyful and so if you ever have Florida on your mind, I’d love to have you do some work for us. Happy New Year!”

Someone else shared, “Oh. My. Gosh. I did not know you guys did this! Just submitted an inquiry! We’re looking to reno our Royal Oak bungalow to make it our dream home! 🏠.”

Many fans continued to share their disappointment over Bargain Block‘s cancellation. The series was one of several home renovation shows canceled by HGTV in 2025, including Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.

“My Dream Team, Happy 2026🥳 I wish you all the best. I hope to see you back on TV soon 🫂,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “I hope another channel picks you up, honestly the best home makeover show on TV.”

A separate person posted, “Beautiful work….but we need you back on our TV screens so we can watch the process. That is my hope for 2026 🤞🏼.”

Thomas previously teased that he and Bynum have a new project in the works. Back in November 2025, he posted an Instagram Story photo of what looked like Bynum filming on an outdoor set. Bynum reposted the pic to his own Instagram Story, adding, “Feels good to be back at it. Think yall are gonna be happy with what’s coming.”