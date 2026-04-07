‘Bargain Block’ Star Keith Bynum Teases Brand New Show – HGTV Fans React

What To Know Bargain Block star Keith Bynum hinted at a potential new TV show on social media.

Fans expressed support for Bynum and his husband Evan Thomas, hoping for their return to television.

Bargain Block was among several home renovation shows canceled by HGTV last year.

Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas‘ Bargain Block was one of several shows HGTV canceled last summer, and fans have been begging for the pair to return with a new show ever since.

Bynum gave fans some hope on Saturday (April 4) after sharing a video of himself painting a massive wall mural. “Had a great time mural-ing for one of my favorite clients!! Can’t wait for yall to see this house finished!!” he wrote in the caption.

Fans jumped into the comments to praise Bynum’s work, with many expressing how much they missed seeing him and Thomas on their TV screens.

“I love your talent. I hope we get to see more of your talent with your husband on a new show. Miss you guys,” wrote one Instagram commenter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Bynum (@keithbynum_)

“You are a true artist. I miss you guys so much. The humor and skill y’all showed us is something I want to see again,” another said.

“Omg!!! Amazing !! I really miss you guys! I hope you come back ..love your spirit!!” added another.

Another wrote, “I miss you so much. I only turn on HGTV for HomeTown now.”

“Miss you both! Your creativity is amazing! Always enjoyed seeing your special touches in your remodels,” said one fan.

“Gorgeous! And yes another show would be so awesome!!” added another.

Bargain Block ran for four seasons on HGTV and was greenlit for a fifth season before the network pulled the plug last June. The show was one of several home renovation series canceled by HGTV last year, including Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.

However, Bynum teased a new project in the comments on his latest post.

In response to a comment that read, “Your amazing!! You guys NEED a new show,” Bynum wrote, “Yall might just get your wish” alongside a shocked face emoji.

Fans went wild over the comment, with one commenter writing, “Please please please! I miss seeing you guys on my tv! I binged watched the whole series!”

“OH! This would be amazing! Miss seeing you!” said another.

“Don’t tease us! This needs to happen post haste!” another added.

One fan wrote, “Yes please! There are no other shows like Bargain Block. Your art is stunning.”

“What what what??!!! That would be so amazing,” said another.