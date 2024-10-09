Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas are taking their talents from Detroit to The Big Easy for Bargain Block New Orleans. The pair venture out of their comfort zone for the spinoff of their popular HGTV series. Over the five episodes, they take a huge financial risk in their efforts to restore rundown houses in the vibrant city.

It doesn’t take long for them to find this is no Mardis Gras party with Bynum and Thomas running into unexpected construction challenges along the way. Taking the leap into an unfamiliar market without their go-to network of construction pros and design resources creates its own obstacles. Thankfully, they do have their real estate dynamo Shea Hicks-Whitfield on call to lend a hand. The surroundings may be different but the goal of revitalizing neighborhoods by bringing dilapidated houses back to life remains the same.

The premiere sees the duo tackle its first project, a Seventh Ward double or duplex that was more costly than they imagined. Complete with an uneven foundation, a functionally bad floorplan, and oh, by the way, a bee infestation! Here Bynum and Thomas open up about their time in bayou country.

Why New Orleans?

Keith Bynum: I’m from the South originally and Texas and for years I worked in New Orleans doing trade shows. I was familiar with New Orleans. Evan had never been, but I loved the architecture and the food. It has a lot of similarities to Detroit. There is just a lot of potential we found. I brought Evan down there, and it took off from there.

Evan Thomas: We kind of had this idea of a snowbird situation for our business since construction in Michigan can be difficult when you’re trying to do a lot of houses and it’s 10 degrees out. Then you start to run into problems or some slowdowns. We were looking at ways to work around that. This idea of a snowbird business became more appealing to us. We made a trip down to New Orleans about a year and a half ago. I had never been there and loved it. We took a chance and did it.

How would you compare the two markets?

Keith: It’s very different. The price points are different. What people identify as affordable in the New Orleans market is very different and the idea of having essentially all the houses we did be doubles or duplexes. There is this built-in element of rental income that was heavily considered in all of the construction projects we did down there. It’s a whole new way of thinking. In Detroit, there are more single-family houses that usually sell under $200,000. Now in New Orleans, we are looking at $385,000 or $375,000.

All of them also have twice the kitchens, and bathrooms. Everything is more expensive because it’s double. You have to finish out two houses but essentially sell one product. We learned a lot. It was quite the learning curve. Then you throw in the fact the ground is constantly moving there with the moisture and it is below sea level. So many different things than Detroit. It was a lot to learn.

How did these conditions impact you on the financial investment side?

Evan: That was a huge undertaking. It stretched the business financially a lot. We are still reeling from the effects. We feel more or less good about it that we can keep going. Then again we will change some things around from the financial end because it was extremely difficult.



Keith: We definitely made some beginner mistakes, those rookie mistakes could be costly when you move into a new market. There was a lot we didn’t know. Until you know, you don’t know. There were expensive mistakes made. We definitely overpaid for a couple of houses and working with contractors was definitely very different than Detroit. We’re in full control in Detroit. In New Orleans, we were relying on a partner, who was a builder there to help us get this off the ground. It was challenge after challenge. Evan and I had to physically work to make it through these overages, harder than I’ve ever worked in my life. We had to tile five bathrooms in four days. It wasn’t like TV. It was like you actually have to do this. It was good. It was very grounding. It got us into the nitty gritty of this new market. I think that is more important than anything.



You learned a lot about things like bees. Tell me about some of the unique experiences you had.

Keith: You’re going to see us in hot pants.

Evan: It’s just not a great look for me personally. Other people look good in hot pants. I will admit. There were a lot of great-looking legs there, but I do not have them.

Keith Evan does. Evan has good hot pants legs. I dance publicly. I wouldn’t call it dancing. You will see me awkwardly flail my limbs about. We had so much fun. It was stuff you wouldn’t get to experience in any other city. I think that is what I’m left with from the city. We got to rip entire houses apart, which was a new thing for us. That was fun.

Evan: I will say we pushed to elevate our design again. This was a big step. New Orleans demands a lot more for their houses. I think you’ll notice a pretty big step up from the construction materials to the designs showcasing this is what you get for $350,000 to $385,000 versus the Detroit homes which are all under $200,000.

Keith: It’s kind of fun to see what the different budgets end up looking like in the construction world. We did spend a shocking amount of time researching French style, New Orleans, and every kind of house we could get our hands on design-wise here in New Orleans. We devoured it all.

Evan: It was fun to try to implement all those things into what were essentially new builds while still staying within a reasonable budget. A lot of things you can spend a ton of money on like marble, stained glass, and so on. It was fun to research and see what historical elements we can afford to do.

You went to a fortune teller. Did what they said come true?

Evan: She told us we were going to have a lot of money. I’m still waiting for that.

Keith: She was wrong on a couple of things, but she was right on two things. When we listed the homes, she gave us a timeline of how soon we would get an offer. She was correct on both of them. To the day! Take what you will from that. Every house I list, I’m going to call her.

What else can you tell us about the properties you’re going to be working on?

Evan: The properties are in Seventh Ward and St. Roch in New Orleans, Northeast of downtown and northeast of the [French] Quarter. These houses were all abandoned by a hurricane or some other reason. Some of them have been abandoned for a long time. One for 23 years or so. All three of the houses we did were in extremely bad shape. We really wanted to inject as much New Orleans in there without being cliche. Also, provide a house that will hold up against a hurricane like using concrete siding and fortified roofs. Those elements play into the design elements. You also learn about some really fun things. Like why all the porches in New Orleans have blue ceilings. That’s a fun one.

Keith: To keep the mosquitoes and evil spirits away apparently. Those are things you learn along the journey of this.

How was it getting to know the people and immersing yourself?

Keith: It is so wild because socially it is so different from any city I‘ve ever lived in. It’s like people take their work calendars very seriously but also their social calendars. It’s very serious how much of an importance they put on the social elements. Parties, you’re expected to be there and have fun. It’s a fun city to be part of socially. It was very easy to make friends. The Mardi Gras parties were fun, but you see a totally different side when you live there. I loved it.

Are you sick of beignets now?

Keith: Beignets never get old. I don’t care what anyone says.

Evan: No way you can be sick of the NOLA food. New Orleans is a place where you can go to any restaurant on the side of the street and you know it’s going to be at least decent.

Keith: I’ve never had a bad food experience, but some of my best food experiences in New Orleans. It’s kind of remarkable.

Are you looking at doing other cities now that you have done New Orleans?

Evan: Right now, we are focused on closing everything we have in NOLA. We’re finishing projects up in Michigan. We are keeping our focus on those two areas. Doing a third now seems completely overwhelming. I can’t even fathom it. We’ll stick to those two for now.

You work together and live together. What is the key to your success in balancing work and life?

Evan: I would say work-life balance doesn’t exist. You learn to find the joy in every moment you are able to be together. I will say I don’t know why, but I always dreamed of a life where I got to work with my partner. I thought that would be fun. I saw my parents do that, and it was mostly successful. Even in the moments of stress or when he is saying no to something, I have to remember we’re doing what we love. We can bring home work, but it’s not obnoxious. We talk about work and have exciting things going on, so I feel most of the conversations going on we’re always trying to make the most of the situations in front of us. It helps when you enjoy what you do.

Bargain Block New Orleans premiere, October 9, 9/8c, HGTV