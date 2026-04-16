HGTV’s Keith Bynum & Evan Thomas React to Their Weirdest ‘Bargain Block’ Renovation

What To Know Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas reflected on one of their most unusual Bargain Block home renovations.

The home, known as the “Weird House,” featured bold furniture, multi-colored walls, and unique design choices.

Bargain Block was one of several home renovation shows canceled by HGTV last year.

Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas took a trip down memory lane by revisiting one of their most unique Bargain Block home renovations.

“We’re taking a look back at some of our best and worst houses,” Bynum began in a Tuesday, April 14, Instagram video. Thomas added, “And today, we are looking at the ‘Weird House.'”

The “Weird House” was featured on Season 1, Episode 8, of Bargain Block in 2021. In the clip, Bynum and Thomas began by sharing their thoughts on the home’s living room, which featured bold furniture and multi-colored walls.

“Love!” Bynum exclaimed, while Thomas stated, “OK. That actually is pretty bada** in, like, again, a movie set kind of way. Like, no one would ever live like this. It looks like Barbie’s Dreamhouse, to be honest.” Pointing out that someone currently lives in the “Weird House,” Bynum retorted, “He lives like this! Someone lives here.”

The video then showed footage of the home’s bathroom, which featured a custom, painted wall design with glow-in-the-dark flowers. “I love the glow-in-the-dark flowers,” Bynum stated. As for the house’s bedroom, Bynum added, “I love the altar of the cowboy.”

Thomas noted that the bedroom’s bed was “fabulous” and called the entire upstairs “kind of cool.” Bynum quipped, “It’s like if Whoopi Goldberg went to, like, the gayest nunnery ever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Bynum (@keithbynum_)

Thomas wrapped up the clip by stating, “Obviously, Keith was just doing something for fun and doing something, basically, for the camera. But it was, I feel like, executed well, for as weird and strange and out there as it was.” Bynum agreed, adding, “It was definitely weird, and I think it lived up to its name. And I think it was fun to find somebody that actually loved it.”

Fans shared their love for the home’s interesting design in the post’s comments. “I would totally live there! So creative!” one user wrote, to which Bynum replied, “Agreed loll.” Another added, “I looovvveeeeee it!!!!! And I love y’all!!!”

Someone else shared, “Love the commentary and you both!!” A different person posted, “The weird house got me hooked on you guys!! The color blocking, the kitchen!! I would have lived there in a heartbeat. That’s when I realized your artistry was wayyyyy beyond other designers and how talented you are!!”

During the episode of Bargain Block, Bynum said he wanted the “Weird House” design to be “extremely out there.” He explained, “Very avant-garde, very high fashion, floral prints, hand painting, lots of color-blocking. Anything that you can think of that is weird and crazy in design, I’m going to try and bring into this house.”

Bynum later noted in a confessional that the renovation was a “challenge” and taught him and Thomas “a little bit of a lesson on buying sight unseen.” He stated, “Just about everywhere you looked, it was rotting and completely just, most of the framing was just gone. But we did really, I think, kind of nail it on the layout. The kitchen is much more usable. It’s got a great size living room. The bungalow bedroom’s massive.”

He continued, “So, even if a home buyer doesn’t like the colors we chose, the functionality and the layout of the house definitely are appealing. I’m just hoping that people appreciate the art and don’t find it overly weird.”

Bargain Block was one of several home renovation shows canceled by HGTV last year, including Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.