Ex-FBI Agent Rejects ‘Robbery Gone Wrong’ Theory in Nancy Guthrie Case

What To Know Former FBI agent Greg Rogers rejects the theory that Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance was a robbery gone wrong.

Rogers suggests the abduction was likely committed by someone who knew Guthrie or had access to her home.

Authorities and experts remain divided on the motive, with some considering personal grievance or revenge as possible reasons behind the kidnapping.

As the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie enters its second month, a former FBI special agent has rejected the theory that it was a robbery gone wrong.

Speaking with Parade, former FBI agent Greg Rogers said, “I have never thought this was a robbery gone wrong,” explaining that if this was intended to be a robbery, there were “too many opportunities to have hit the house when nobody was home.”

“There are a good number of interstate home burglars that are much more careful, case homes, know when the owners are away, and are in and out in minutes. They do not hit residences when it is almost guaranteed someone is home,” Rogers told the outlet.

Nancy, the 84-year-old mother of Today’s Savannah Guthrie, has missing since January 31, when police believe she was abducted from her home. Since then, investigators have released doorbell camera footage of a masked suspect and shared a description of the potential abductor.

On February 15, AZFamily true crime correspondent Briana Whitney reported, “Investigators believe that this was a burglary gone wrong,” citing an inside source. “Now, we have interviewed multiple experts since this began who said they don’t believe this was an intended kidnapping, either. So we’ve heard that before,” she added.

Rogers shot down this theory, noting how there hasn’t been any indication that valuables were taken from Nancy’s property. Instead, the former federal agent believes that the suspect likely knew Nancy.

“I think it is highly likely that someone who knew Guthrie and/or had something to do with her—[think] home maintenance, health care, yard and pool care—was involved,” he stated. “One of those persons could have been hired to give info about security systems, Guthrie’s schedule etc. That person could have also worked in one of those positions to be able to learn that same information.”

Rogers’ comments follow those of fellow ex-FBI agent Jonny Grusing, who told Fox News Digital last month that the suspect could have had a “personal grievance” against Nancy.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously told the Daily Mail he believes the case to be a “kidnapping,” adding, “The motivation for it is where we get stuck, right? Is it for money? I mean, we had the one demand where they asked for money. But is it really for money, or is it for revenge for something?”