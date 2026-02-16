Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Nancy: Investigators Consider Botched Burglary While ‘Stuck’ on Kidnapping Motive

What To Know Investigators are considering a botched burglary as the cause of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, though they remain uncertain about a kidnapping motive.

Evidence includes doorbell camera footage, alleged ransom notes, and Nancy’s blood found on her front porch, with black gloves undergoing DNA testing.

The search for Savannah Guthrie’s mother continues, and authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Office.

Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie‘s mom, Nancy Guthrie, remains missing — and investigators are reportedly exploring whether her disappearance was a botched burglary as they remain “stuck” on a kidnapping motive.

On Monday, February 16, the search for Nancy, 84, continued after she was last seen at her Tucson, Arizona, home on the evening of January 31.

“Investigators believe that this was a burglary gone wrong,” AZFamily true crime correspondent, Briana Whitney, reported, citing an inside source, on February 15.”

Whitney continued, “Now, we have interviewed multiple experts since this began who said they don’t believe this was an intended kidnapping, either. So we’ve heard that before.”

Meanwhile, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos offered new insight into Nancy’s case in an interview with the Daily Mail published on February 16.

“This is somebody who’s disappeared from the face of the earth, and now we have a camera that says here’s the person who did this,” Nanos said, referring to the chilling images and video obtained from a doorbell camera at Nancy’s home.

He continued, “And that’s what makes me say this is a kidnapping. The motivation for it is where we get stuck, right? Is it for money? I mean, we had the one demand where they asked for money. But is it really for money, or is it for revenge for something?”

On February 1, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) launched a search for Savannah’s mother. Soon, the 84-year-old’s home was declared a crime scene, with investigators determining that she was “taken” from her residence “against her will.”

Since then, multiple alleged ransom notes surfaced, and Savannah and her siblings have published several videos to their mom’s captor. The Today co-anchor’s latest emotional plea declared, “It is never too late to do the right thing.”

Investigators also raided multiple homes and questioned several persons of interest. They have collected key evidence during the investigation, including black gloves that are undergoing DNA testing and the confirmation of Nancy’s blood on her front porch.

Nancy remains missing, as of writing. Those with information on the case are encouraged to call the Pima County Sheriff’s Office at (520) 351-4900.

