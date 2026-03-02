‘Deadliest Catch’ Deckhand Todd Meadows Dies at Sea at 25

Deadliest Catch chronicles the dangers of king crab fishing in the Bering Sea, and now, one of its stars has died in the line of duty.

TMZ reported that Meadows died in a fishing-related incident while filming for the series, though it is unknown whether it was captured on camera. Producers were reportedly notified of his death after the incident.

Captain Rick Shelford revealed on Monday (March 2) that deckhand Todd Meadows died at sea while working on his crew. The new crewmate was just 25 and reportedly died on February 25.

“February 25, 2026 was the most tragic day in the history of the Aleutian Lady on the Bering Sea,” Shelford’s post reads. “We lost our brother, Todd Meadows. Todd was the newest member of our crew, he quickly became family. His love for fishing and his strong work ethic earned everyone’s respect right away. His smile was contagious, and the sound of his laughter coming up the wheelhouse stairs or over the deck hailer is something we will carry with us always.”

Shelford’s tribute post, which also included photos of Meadows, continued, “Todd’s love for his children, his family, and his life was evident in everything he did. He worked hard, loved deeply, and brought joy to those around him. Right now, our hearts are broken in a way that words can’t fully express. We ask that you lift Todd’s children and family in prayer and keep them in your thoughts as they face the days ahead without him. Todd will forever be part of this boat, this crew, and this brotherhood. Though we lost him far too soon, his legacy will live on through his children and in every memory we carry of him. Rest easy brother, till we meet again.”

According to Meadows’ Facebook page, the Montesano, Washington, native began working as a deckhand on the Aleutian Lady in May 2025.

TMZ shared a statement from the Discovery Channel about the tragic news of Meadows’ death, which read, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Todd Meadows. This is a devastating loss, and our hearts are with his loved ones, his crewmates, and the entire fishing community during this incredibly difficult time.”

A GoFundMe was organized in response to Meadows’ death and has raised over $11,000. In the description for the fundraiser, it reads, “We are heartbroken to share the sudden passing of Todd Morgan Meadows, a beloved 25-year-old father, son, brother and friend ,who left us far too soon while doing what he loved — crabbing out on Alaskan waters. He was a determined dad to three amazing little boys who were his entire world. Everything he did was for them — their smiles, their futures, and the memories they will carry with them.”

“This unimaginable loss has left his children without their father, his parents without their son, his siblings without their brother and his family broken,” the statement continues. “As the family navigates this heartbreaking time, we are raising funds to help support his three boys, assist with funeral expenses, and help ease the financial burden in the months ahead. Any donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward honoring his life and ensuring his boys are cared for in the way he would have wanted. If you are unable to give, please keep our family in your prayers and his name alive like he wanted.”

In a tribute to Meadows on Facebook, several loved ones of Meadows spoke out to honor him.

His grandmother Connie Lambert wrote, “Hello everyone! I have a few things to say about our Grandson Todd! Papa & I love you Todd Morgan! We won’t see you anymore, but we know who is seeing you, and who you’re seeing! Yes our Lord & Savior Christ Jesus! You don’t need to stress over your Boy’s and Aspen! They will always be taken good care of! My heart is so full of love and sadness right now! I give God all the praise and glory that you didn’t suffer through the terrible accident! I also lift up those Men that were on the same ship you were on! I also lift up the United States Coast Guard for everything they did to save you! I know there is no one to blame for this, but it certainly doesn’t make it any easier to digest! Thank you God for my Grandson Todd! I will miss him to my dying day, as will Praise and Glorify Jesus, for being with you in the Bering Sea! Ok I’m done for now! I love you Todd, love your Nana-Banana.”

Another grandparent wrote, “Thank you for your beautiful tribute honoring my first grandson, Todd. Reading this and other entries is truly heartwarming at this most crushing time.”

Sister Rozlyn Meadows added, “i love my brother so dearly and i’m so glad so many other people got to know him as well! he will be so missed.”

And Kennady Harvey, with whom he shares children, wrote, “Thank you for the tribute to my children’s father. He absolutely loved the brotherhood of fishing. I will never let his children forget him.”