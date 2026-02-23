Ex-FBI Agent Thinks Nancy Guthrie Abductor Had ‘Personal Grievance’ Against Her

What To Know Former FBI agent Jonny Grusing suggests the suspect in Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance may have had a personal grievance.

He says evidence such as doorbell footage, blood on the porch, and the suspect’s use of a gun as a possible prop indicate the abduction was likely not a robbery.

Grusing hopes his theory will prompt someone with relevant knowledge to come forward, as investigators continue to seek leads in the case.

As the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie enters its fourth week, a former FBI agent has offered a new theory, suggesting the suspect could have had a “personal grievance” with Nancy.

Jonny Grusing, who worked in the FBI’s Denver Division for 25 years, investigating violent crimes, missing persons, and serial killers, told Fox News Digital that, based on the information that has been made public, there is reason to believe the suspect lured Nancy out of her house.

The 84-year-old mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie has been missing since January 31, when police believe she was abducted or kidnapped from her home in Tucson, Arizona. Since then, investigators have released doorbell camera footage of a masked suspect, shared a description of the potential abductor, and gathered possible DNA evidence.

Grusing shared his thoughts on the video footage, saying, “The first thing [the suspect] does is with his glove, and with his glove, it doesn’t look like he’s trying to take [the doorbell camera] off. It looks like he’s trying to cover it with his right hand. And then he looks down, he looks around, and he gets the branches, and he puts the branches up in front of it.”

“Is there a chance, since we don’t have audio, that he is either knocking on the door loudly or that he has pressed the ring doorbell, [that] he’s trying to get Nancy to answer the door, and he’s shielding himself from being seen as a masked person, so she will, in her confusion, open the door?” he asked.

Grusing also pointed to the blood found spattered on the porch and driveway as potential evidence that the suspect intentionally lured Nancy outside. If that’s the case, he said it was unlikely the suspect was there to rob the home. Authorities have not said whether blood was found inside the house.

He also commented on the suspect’s gun, which was worn on the front of his body. Grusing said the positioning of the weapon was not “tactically sound” and that he’d have had trouble firing the gun with the gloves he was wearing. Therefore, it’s possible the gun was merely a prop to frighten Nancy,

“So, if the gun’s a prop, if he’s shielding himself from being seen, if he’s actually ringing the doorbell or knocking on the door, getting her to come, he wants to confront her about something in my opinion,” Grusing said, suggesting the suspect could have had a personal grievance with Nancy.

Grusing didn’t offer any theories on what that personal grievance may have been, but he said he was sharing his thoughts in case it jogged the memory of a member of the public. He also said he didn’t buy the ransom theory as the alleged kidnapper(s) never reached out to the Guthrie family directly.

He added, “I’m just trying to use the experiences of different cases and trying to apply any sort of logic to this in the hopes that someone from the public who has thought it might be someone they know whether it’s his family or whether now it’s a coworker or friend or associate or whatever, to put that one puzzle piece together that says, ‘Yes, and now I think it could be him.'”