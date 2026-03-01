What To Know The Marshals series premiere reveals Monica’s fate after Kelsey Asbille has been left out of previews

Luke Grimes and executive producer Spencer Hudnut explain that decision and what it means for Kayce going forward.

Heading into the Marshals series premiere, fans were eagerly awaiting an update on the fate of Kayce Dutton’s (Luke Grimes) wife and Tate’s (Brecken Merrill) mother, Broken Rock Tribe member Monica (Kelsey Asbille). She’s been very notably missing from any pre-premiere previews, and Asbille wasn’t part of the cast list.

The series didn’t make fans wait long during the March 1 premiere of the latest Yellowstone spinoff, as it, while introducing the new chapter of Kayce’s life, revealed just why that is. Warning: Spoilers for the Marshals premiere ahead!

The first episode of the new series revealed the shocking and tragic news that Monica Dutton had died of cancer. Fans had suspected the worst when Asbille’s character didn’t appear in the preview trailer but held out hope.

Grimes told TV Insider that when he first heard of the plans to write out Monica, “I was heartbroken for myself and for [Kelsey]. It felt like, ‘I don’t even know what that would look like doing it without her, what that would feel like.’ Kelsey’s become one of my best friends. She’s the coolest actor I’ve ever worked with. She’s down to earth, sweet, and kind to every other actor and the crew.”

The actor reached out to his co-star, who’d shared so much with him since Yellowstone premiered in 2017, to talk about the devastating news. Grimes says, “I worked up the courage to call. I didn’t know how she was going to feel about it. I had to see how she was doing. We had a great conversation. In true Kelsey fashion, she handled it like a pro and totally understood. She’s going to do just fine. She is so talented, gorgeous, and awesome. She’s going to work. That’s not an issue.”

Series creator Spencer Hudnut (SEAL Team) explains the decision to say goodbye to Monica: “Kayce and Monica had such a beautiful ending [in] Yellowstone so when I first met with Luke, he was like, ‘Kayce’s really happy. Are we going to make a show about a guy who’s really happy?’ We had to shake up his life, to get him off the ranch and into a new position.”

The manner of Monica’s death is emblematic of how Hudnut aims to ground the story in the real world. “We’re shining a light on an issue. She passes because of cancer. Reservations have a high rate of cancer because of all the toxins that have been dumped on them. We wanted to make her death about a bigger issue. We wanted to be very respectful of that character.”

Although Monica may not be present physically, she still guides her family. “Her spirit is with Kayce throughout the show,” Hudnut says. He shares that Kayce will continue to return to Monica’s resting place to connect with her, explaining, “It’s a sacred spot.”

Kayce will also grow even closer to his blood brother, Broken Rock chairman Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham), who was critically injured in this episode, and his advisor Mo (Mo Brings Plenty). “Spiritually they were Monica’s family, so they’re family. He’s married into this tribe and this family. They’re one of the only ways he can hold onto and honor her memory. He knows she would want him to stay close to the things that matter to [Rainwater and Mo] because it mattered to her and her people,” Grimes says.

Monica’s absence will change Kayce’s relationship with Tate. “Kayce saw himself as the protector and provider and Monica as the real parent. Because of his background, he doesn’t trust himself as a parent to some degree. He’s forced to embrace life as a single parent; there’s a scene early in Episode 2 where that dynamic really hits.” Hudnut says. “The first half of the season, Tate is having to drag his father into the reality that Monica is gone. There is this interesting dynamic where the son is really teaching the father. Kayce is still grappling and refusing to embrace this grief. That journey is a big part of his season.”

As for Kayce potentially finding a new love, Grimes says, “I don’t think it’s outside of the realm of possibility, but not for a while. The audience, Kayce, and me, Luke, the actor, would feel like we were cheating if it happened anytime soon. It would feel very weird to me personally, not even as the character. It’s going to be a long time before that would feel OK.”

Marshals, Sundays, 8/7c, CBS