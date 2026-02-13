FBI Releases Clues That Could Nail Down Nancy Guthrie Kidnap Suspect

What To Know The FBI released new identifying details about the suspect in Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapping.

The FBI just released important new information about the suspected abductor of Savannah Guthrie‘s mother, Nancy Guthrie.

On Thursday, February 12, the FBI Phoenix X page shared “new identifying details” about the individual featured on previously released security camera footage from Nancy’s home. “The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’9″ – 5’10” tall, with an average build,” authorities shared. “In the video, he is wearing a black, 25-liter’ Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack.”

They continued, “We hope this updated description will help concentrate the public tips we are receiving. Since February 1, 2026, the FBI has collected over 13,000 tips from the public related to this case. Every tip is reviewed for credibility, relevance, and information that can be acted upon by law enforcement.”

The post also revealed that the FBI is increasing its reward for information about Nancy’s case from $50,000 to $100,000. “Continue to submit information to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or http://tips.fbi.gov to help us bring Nancy home,” the update concluded.

Today, the FBI is increasing its reward up to $100,000 for information leading to the location of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance. New identifying details about the suspect in the kidnapping of Nancy Guthrie have been… pic.twitter.com/GJcx4ra6wX — FBI Phoenix (@FBIPhoenix) February 12, 2026

The post featured several photos of the backpack style the suspect was seen carrying in the footage. The backpack — a black, 25-liter “Ozark Trail Hiker Pack” — could be a significant identifier, as it is exclusively sold at Walmart, per a Today report aired on Friday, February 13.

NBC national law enforcement and intelligence correspondent Tom Winter shared how the backpack could play a key role in the investigation on Today. According to Winter, if the backpack was purchased new, authorities could subpoena Walmart for a list of people who purchased it in the greater Tucson, Arizona, area over the past few months.

“Even if they bought by cash, they would still have a record of that person buying, perhaps surveillance video of that person buying,” Winter explained. “And if you have anybody who bought this on credit card, and it matches any of the names that you’ve been hearing about over the last couple of days, well, that’s a significant lead because then what they’ll do is they’ll turn to the driver’s license database and say, ‘How many of those names match with a male between 5’8 and 5’12, or 5’8 and 5’11,’ and say, ‘Okay, that’s somebody we really need to be focused on.”

Nancy was last seen at her Tucson home on January 31 and was reported missing by her family the following day. Officials have not named any persons of interest in the case and continue to ask the public for help. In addition to the security footage from Nancy’s home, new video was released on Thursday of another person captured on camera five miles away from Nancy’s home the night of her alleged abduction.

Per the Today report on Friday, the man from the new security video was cleared of any involvement in Nancy’s case. The report also revealed that multiple gloves found in the nearby area have been sent for DNA analysis.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos denied reports of tension between his Sheriff’s Department and the FBI over DNA testing and evidence testing. Nanos stated that the FBI agreed with his decision to send evidence to a private crime lab. Officials have also requested that people with Ring cameras within a two-mile radius of Nancy’s home submit security footage from January 1 to February 2.