Which ‘Industry’ Stars Will Return for Season 5? Cast Explains Finale (VIDEO)

The episode concludes with Henry embroiled in scandal and Whitney on the run, suggesting both characters may not return for Season 5.

Kit Harington and Max Minghella address their potential futures on the show, and the cast explains the finale.

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for the Industry Season 4 finale.]

The Industry Season 4 finale has set the stage for Harper (Myha’la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) to dominate the fifth and final season (HBO renewed the sexy financial drama on Wednesday, February 25). It also implies that Henry (Kit Harington) and Whitney (Max Minghella) won’t be back. In the video interview above, the stars break down the finale and discuss their characters’ potential futures.

The episode ended with Yas and Henry divorcing and Henry facing extreme public scandal over the downfall of Tender, the company he led with Whitney, who’s now on the run with a new identity. It could very well be a series exit for Harington (he first debuted in Season 3). We asked if he was interested in coming back next season.

“They really gave me an incredible Season 4, where they put the character through pretty much everything. I don’t know what else they can put Henry through,” Harington says with a laugh. “I love [Industry creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay]. I’d always listen to offers from them. I don’t know how many seasons they planned, but if there’s more seasons then they want Henry to come back in a small way or a bigger way, I don’t mind. I’d always listen.”

We asked Minghella the same question in his joint interview with the Game of Thrones star.

“To Kit’s point, I really hope to get to work with Mickey and Konrad on another project at some point because they’re so endlessly talented and they’re so unique, actually,” Minghella says. “What they’re doing is so specific, and it was really fun to work on this.”

Myha’la and Abela will be back for the final season, but Season 4 marked major exits from Sagar Radia (Rishi) and Ken Leung (Eric Tao). There was also a death with one of the new characters, Jim Dycker, played by Charlie Heaton. Miriam Petche, Toheeb Jimoh, and Kiernan Shipka may return in Season 5, given their characters’ endings.

Industry, Season 5 Premiere, TBA, HBO