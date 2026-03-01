Nancy Guthrie Disappearance: Former FBI Agent Discusses Object Seen in Suspect’s Pocket

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Nancy Guthrie suspect
Courtesy of Kash Patel/X

As the Nancy Guthrie case hits the one-month mark, investigators and supporters of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, Nancy’s daughter, are still scrutinizing the doorbell-camera footage showing the suspect in her disappearance.

And Tracy Walder, a former FBI agent and CIA officer, gave her take on what appears to be an antenna in the man’s pocket — and whether it’s a walkie talkie or a signal jammer or something else.

“I can’t confirm what’s in his pocket,” Walder said on Saturday’s episode of the Brian Entin Investigates podcast. “The walkie talkie makes sense in the fact that … I feel a getaway vehicle is gonna be critical in this case if there’s someone else that helped, and so that would be a way — obviously you wouldn’t want to use a cell phone — that would be a way in a short range to communicate with someone to bring a car to a certain location. That’s why I can get on board with the walkie talkie theory.”

“In terms of the signal jammer, that makes sense as well, but the home, in and of itself — I’m not seeing that he took any devices with him. So I can see the possibility of both. I don’t think we can discredit either.”

Speaking of technology in the Nancy Guthrie case, one expert recently told NBC News that digital forensics may show a trail to those responsible.

“People forget how much their data spreads across devices. So the same thing that makes investigations hard make it hard for criminals to clean up,” said Heather Barnhart, a digital forensics expert with the SANS Institute and Cellebrite and one of the people who investigated the University of Idaho murders.

“Your phone is the silent witness to your life. It knows everything you do,” Barnhart added. “So forming those patterns and then looking for any anomaly of someone trying to hide their digital footprint is key here.”

Elizabeth Smart Sends Message of Hope to Savannah Guthrie in Search for Nancy
Related

Elizabeth Smart Sends Message of Hope to Savannah Guthrie in Search for Nancy

Nancy was reported missing from her house in the area of Tucson, Arizona, on February 1. And on Tuesday, the Guthrie family announced a $1 million reward for information leading to the 84-year-old’s recovery.

In an update on Friday, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the case “remains an active investigation” which “will continue until Nancy Guthrie is located or all leads have been exhausted.”

Today key art
Savannah Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie

Craig Melvin

Craig Melvin

Al Roker

Al Roker

Carson Daly

Carson Daly

Full Cast & Crew

NBC

News Show

1952–

Talk

News

Public affairs

Latest Headlines

More Today ›

Today

Nancy Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Connor Storrie, Team USA hockey players on 'SNL'
1
‘SNL’: Connor Storrie’s Monologue Shades Donald Trump With Olympic Hockey Players
James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump on 'SNL'
2
‘SNL’ Cold Open Eviscerates Donald Trump Over Attack on Iran
Elisabeth Hasselbeck on The View
3
Elisabeth Hasselbeck Gifted With ‘Armor of God’ Before ‘The View’ Return
Dr. Phil
4
These ‘Dr. Phil’ Controversies Illustrate Why the Show Was So Reviled
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrives for the Requiem Mass service for the Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral on September 16, 2025, in London, England
5
Netflix Considering Reviving ‘The Crown’ to Cover Andrew’s Downfall: Report