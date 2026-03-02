What To Know Savannah Guthrie had an emotional moment with her sister and brother-in-law amid the search for their mom, Nancy Guthrie.

The trio visited a memorial that’s been set up at Nancy’s home.

The 84-year-old was reported missing on February 1 after being “taken” from her home the night before, according to investigators.

It’s officially been more than a month since Nancy Guthrie was reported missing. On Monday, March 2, her daughters, Savannah Guthrie and Annie Guthrie, visited a memorial that has been constructed outside her home, and the emotional moment was captured by reporters on the scene.

The sisters were joined by Annie’s husband, Tommaso. Annie and Tommaso placed tributes at the memorial, and the trio embraced as they looked at the sea of flowers and messages. Savannah and Tommaso wrapped their arms around an emotional Annie, who could be heard crying in the clip.

Savannah and her family members have been in Arizona since Nancy was kidnapped from her home on January 31. “This remains an active investigation and will continue until Nancy Guthrie is located or all leads have been exhausted,” the Pima County Sheriffs Department said in a statement on February 27.

Savannah Guthrie, her sister Annie, and her brother-in-law Tommaso visit the memorial outside Nancy’s house just now. pic.twitter.com/GPg0QZB21i — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 2, 2026

Investigators appear to have few answers about what happened to Nancy one month ago, but new leads continue to surface amid the search. Last week, footage was released of a car speeding past a home less than three miles away from Nancy’s just moments after the 84-year-old’s pacemaker was disconnected.

Savannah has posted multiple videos begging for Nancy’s kidnappers to come forward with information. There is a $1 million reward being offered. In one of her most recent posts, Savannah acknowledged that her mother may not still be alive, but insisted that the family needs answers one way or another.

“She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother, Pierce, and with our daddy,” the Today host said. “And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it. But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home.”

Savannah has been absent from Today amid the search for Nancy and has not clarified her future plans with the morning show.

Anyone with information about Nancy is urged to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).