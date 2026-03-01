Actor Awards 2026: Full List of Winners (Updating Live)

SAG Award Statue
The awards season is winding down — we’re just two weeks away from Hollywood’s biggest night with the 2026 Oscars. But first, it’s time to celebrate the top thespians of film and television as the 2026 Actor Awards (formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards) airs Sunday, March 1, on Netflix.

It’s a stacked list this time around, with the casts of One Battle After Another and Sinners leading the film pack. And in the TV world, it’s all about the ensembles of HBO‘s The White Lotus, Netflix’s Adolescence, Apple TV‘s Severance and The Studio, and more.

Kristen Bell returns as host of the streaming-only awards, so we’ll have to see how she ups the ante this year. New name, new look? Time will tell!

Below, all of the nominees are listed, with the winners updated live and marked in bold.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Sterling K. Brown in 'Paradise'

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Britt Lower, Severance
Parker Posey, The White Lotus,
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Shawn Hatosy as Abbot, Noah Wyle as Robby — 'The Pitt' Season 1 Finale

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Diplomat
Landman
The Pitt
Severance
The White Lotus

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Andor
Landman
The Last of Us
Squid Game
Stranger Things

Michael B. Jordan and Miles Caton in 'Sinners'

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Emma Stone, Bugonia

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Miles Caton, Sinners
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Odessa A’Zion, Marty Supreme
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

F1
Frankenstein
Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Actor Awards 2026, Sunday, March 1, 8/7c, Netflix

