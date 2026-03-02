‘America’s Most Wanted’s Callahan Walsh Explains Why Nancy Guthrie Case Is ‘Unique’

What To Know Callahan Walsh, co-host of America’s Most Wanted, emphasized the importance of public tips in the search for Nancy Guthrie.

Walsh highlighted the rarity and complexity of Nancy Guthrie’s case, as the 84-year-old mother of Today‘s Savannah Guthrie has been missing since January 31.

He also expressed gratitude for Savannah’s $500,000 donation to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

America’s Most Wanted co-host Callahan Walsh has shared his thoughts on the Nancy Guthrie disappearance, encouraging people to send in tips, no matter how small, as they may make all the difference.

Callahan, who hosts the true crime show alongside his father, John Walsh, is no stranger to missing persons cases. Not only has he covered countless disappearances on his show, but his own brother, Adam Walsh, was kidnapped and murdered in 1981 at age six.

“The two weeks that we looked for Adam, my parents couldn’t sleep. They would do anything to get Adam back, and we know what the Guthrie family is going through,” Callahan told Fox News Digital.

He went on to say that the fact that investigators haven’t yet found Nancy makes it a “very much a unique case.” Walsh also noted that it’s rare for seniors to go missing in this way, stating that they usually wander off or drive somewhere and are unable to find their way back home.

“The way this investigation has ebbed and flowed, it’s gone from hot to cold to hot [and] back to cold again,” Walsh added. “Our hope is that Nancy is found alive [and] that she is brought home and reunited with her family.”

Nancy, the 84-year-old mother of Today’s Savannah Guthrie, has missing since January 31, when police believe she was abducted from her home. Since then, investigators have released doorbell camera footage of a masked suspect and shared a description of the potential abductor.

Last Tuesday (February 24), the Savannah and her family announced a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy’s recovery.

Walsh told Fox News Digital that the $1 million reward could be “the motivating factor” that gets someone to come forward.

“This amount of money is life-changing,” he said. “This could really get somebody to second guess why they’ve not been truthful about what they know and could be the reason that they finally come forward with that piece of information that the family is desperate for, that law enforcement is desperate for. Information that could absolutely lead to not only Nancy’s recovery, but the apprehension of the suspects as well.”

Walsh also encouraged people to keep sending in tips. “They’ve helped us recover nearly 1,200 fugitives, the worst of the worst… and it’s because of the public tips that have been provided. I always say, it’s like looking for a needle in a stack of needles… As tiny as you might think it is, it might be that little bit of the puzzle that law enforcement has been looking for this whole time.”

The host, who serves as the executive director of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), also thanked Savannah for her $500,000 donation to the nonprofit organization.

“Children are our most vulnerable population, but they’re our most important population. They’re our future,” Walsh shared. “Thanks to the generous donation… we can stand by more families.”