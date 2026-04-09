‘Tracker’ Sets Jensen Ackles’ Return as Russell for Season 3 Finale

The Shaw brothers will be together again.

Justin Hartley told TV Insider earlier this year that Jensen Ackles would be back on Tracker, and now, we know when: the Season 3 finale, airing on Sunday, May 24. CBS has also released the official description for the episode, titled “The Best Ones”: “Colter and Russell search for a victim of a nefarious research project.”

That is certainly intriguing given that the last time that Ackles was on-screen as Russell was in the two-part Season 3 premiere, which saw the brothers tackling the Process, an eerie system in which people were blackmailed into doing terrible things — it was put together by grad students after their professor’s experiments. And as was noted, there was still a third grad student out there who didn’t seem to be involved, but you never know. Will this link back to that? We’ll have to wait and see.

Russell did come up in the midseason premiere when Colter found himself framed for murder, but he made a point of telling Reenie (Fiona Rene) not to get his brother involved.

“I think that was important because when I was reading these scripts, it was one of the first things that I thought was, well, if he’s in this much danger, why are they not calling him? Of course, he could help. She’s done that in the past. She called him in the past when Colter’s in trouble, why wouldn’t she call him now?” Hartley told TV Insider. “And so I just thought it was important to address that. And he’s in trouble, and he’s in way deep, deeper than he’s ever been. And I think the least amount of people that he can involve that he really cares about, the better. And also, the way that Russell handles things might not be the best — he might not have the best temperament for this. He tends to come in with a sledgehammer; maybe this one needs more of a scalpel.”

What are you hoping to see with Jensen Ackles back as Russell in the Season 3 finale? Let us know in the comments section below.

Tracker, Season 3 Finale, Sunday, May 24, 9/8c, CBS