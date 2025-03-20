2025 Season Finale Dates: When Will Your Favorite Shows Be Ending?

It’s officially finale season for broadcast TV shows that premiered in the fall. CBS has just announced its 2025 finale schedule for all of its primetime programming, including series finale dates, times, and episode lengths for canceled shows like S.W.A.T., FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted.

S.W.A.T. and FBI: International are both getting two-part series finales, while FBI: Most Wanted will end with one episode. CBS newcomers Matlock and Watson are both getting two-part finales as well. Matlock‘s, however, will air back-to-back, while Watson‘s finale episodes will air over two weeks. The Neighborhood Season 7 is also getting a two-part finale airing back-to-back. The sitcom was recently renewed for an eighth and final season. As of the time of publication, Watson, The Equalizer, and Poppa’s House have not yet been renewed.

Over on Fox, the Doc Season 1 finale was on Tuesday, March 18. On NBC, Happy’s Place ends its first season on Friday, March 21, and The Irrational Season 2 finale is on Tuesday, March 25. Doc and Happy’s Place have both been renewed, but fans are still waiting for renewal updates from The Irrational.

Find a full schedule of all the upcoming TV finale dates announced so far. We’ll continue to update this schedule as new information comes in. Asterisks denote episodes that are starting at a special new time just for the finale.

Friday, March 21

8:00 p.m.: Happy’s Place (NBC)

Tuesday, March 25

10:00 p.m.: The Irrational (NBC)

Thursday, April 17

9:00 p.m.: Matlock (two-hour finale) (CBS)

Friday, April 25

8:00 p.m.: NCIS: Sydney (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Fire Country (two-hour finale) (CBS)

Monday, April 28

8:30 p.m.: Poppa’s House (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: NCIS: Origins (CBS)

Sunday, May 4

9:00 p.m.: Watson Finale Part 1 (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: The Equalizer (CBS)

Monday, May 5

8:00 p.m.: The Neighborhood Two-Part Finale (one hour) (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: NCIS (CBS)

Thursday, May 8

8:30 p.m.: Ghosts (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Elsbeth (CBS)*

Friday, May 9

8:30 p.m.: Hollywood Squares (CBS)

Sunday, May 11

8:00 p.m.: Tracker (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: Watson Finale Part 2 (CBS)

Tuesday, May 13

9:00 p.m.: FBI: International (series finale Part 1) (CBS)

Thursday, May 15

8:00 p.m.: Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: The Amazing Race (CBS)

Friday, May 16

9:00 p.m.: S.W.A.T. (two-hour series finale) (CBS)*

Tuesday, May 20

8:00 p.m.: FBI (CBS)

9:00 p.m.: FBI: International (series finale Part 2) (CBS)

10:00 p.m.: FBI: Most Wanted (series finale) (CBS)

Wednesday, May 21

8:00 p.m.: Survivor (two-hour finale + aftershow) (CBS)