Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Nancy: Sheriff Shares Update as Missing Case Approaches 1 Month

Michelle Stein
'Today' co-anchor Savannah Guthrie and her mom, Nancy Guthrie
  • Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, has been missing from her Tucson, Arizona home since January 31.
  • Authorities have refocused resources, are reviewing surveillance footage, and have asked local residents for relevant video.
  • Investigators believe Nancy was taken against her will, several ransom notes have surfaced, and Savannah Guthrie has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to her mother’s return.

Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie‘s mom, Nancy Guthrie, is still missing after nearly one month — and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department just shared an update.

On Friday, February 27, the PCSD released a statement regarding the latest developments after Nancy, 84, was last seen at her Tucson, Arizona, home on January 31.

“This remains an active investigation and will continue until Nancy Guthrie is located or all leads have been exhausted,” the department shared, per People.

At this time, the PCSD said that it is “refocusing resources to detectives specifically assigned to this case.” It added, “As leads are developed and resolved, resource allocation may fluctuate. PCSD will maintain a patrol presence in the Guthrie neighborhood.”

On Thursday, February 26, investigators released video footage from a camera at a home about 2.5 miles from Nancy’s home. The clip showed a car speeding past the residence minutes after Nancy’s pacemaker disconnected.

“Investigators are actively reviewing surveillance video of vehicles traveling in the Catalina Foothills area, including areas farther from the Guthrie residence,” the PCSD said in a statement. “We have asked homeowners in the surrounding community to submit any relevant footage,” the most recent update from the department read.”

Additionally, the PCSD confirmed that a man was arrested outside Guthrie’s home on Thursday night, Fox News reported. Antonio De Jesus Pena-Campos, 34, was detained on misdemeanor DUI charges. However, his arrest was “not related to the Guthrie investigation.”

On February 1, the PCSD launched its search for Savannah’s mother, soon declaring a crime scene. Investigators determined that the 84-year-old was “taken” from her residence “against her will.”

Since then, multiple alleged ransom notes surfaced. Savannah and her siblings have also published several videos to their mom’s captor. In one emotional plea, the Today co-anchor said, “It is never too late to do the right thing.” She most recently offered a $1 million reward for information leading to the return of Nancy.

Nancy remains missing, as of writing. Those with information on the case are encouraged to call the Pima County Sheriff’s Office at (520) 351-4900.

