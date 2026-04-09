What To Know Big Mistakes stars Dan Levy, Taylor Ortega, and Laurie Metcalf break down the season finale’s big twist.

See them weigh in on what could be next for their TV family following that cliffhanger.

Dan Levy‘s new Netflix comedy asks the question, what would happen if two wholly unequipped people found themselves at the center of organized crime? The answer is Big Mistakes, which follows siblings Nicky (Levy) and Morgan (Taylor Ortega) as they get wrapped up in criminal pursuits after she steals a necklace for their dying grandma. Fair warning: There are spoilers for the Big Mistakes Season 1 finale ahead!

As viewers see in the series, Morgan’s quick-acting decision to steal has a ripple effect on the entire family, and while her and Nicky’s criminal exploits are at first contained, the finale episode uncovers the true nature of their proximity to the highest tier of the organization. When underappreciated employee Yusuf (Boran Kuzum) makes the decision to go over his boss’s head to the main person in charge, it leads to a bloody massacre that forces Morgan and Nicky in front of the true face of their employer, none other than Annette (Elizabeth Perkins).

Annette heads up the Italian mob in their New Jersey town and happens to be the mother of Morgan’s fiance, Max (Jack Innanen). The finale closes out with Morgan and Nicky learning the truth and understanding that Annette’s donation towards their mother Linda’s (Laurie Metcalf) Mayoral campaign also means she has a hold on their family in a different way.

Additionally, Annette’s threat to kill Morgan if she attempts to leave or hurt her son also raises alarms, as Morgan tiptoed towards infidelity with a one-night stand with Yusuf. Oh, and then there’s Nicky’s boyfried Tareq (Jacob Gutierrez), who was clued into all of the criminal pursuits Morgan and Nicky had undertaken during a moment of confession from Nicky, before he was sent packing on a cruise, leaving a loose end for Annette’s men to potentially target.

As for how Nicky’s feeling about that fact, Levy tells TV Insider, “Not great… that scene was really a challenge to write and a challenge to perform because it needed to feel real, and the love needed to feel real… The betrayal in a way, like how far he’d led his partner down the line was a real turning point for the character, but it was also a real turning point for their relationship and he’s sending Tareq away to protect him in the only way that he knows how at this point, and he could never have seen any of this coming.”

Meanwhile, Morgan’s threatened with the idea of ending up in a grave with the necklace she and Nicky had to dig out of one as Annette placed the jewelry around her neck. But has it sunk in for Morgan that her simple theft has ultimately endangered everyone she cares about? “Up until that last episode, there’s a chance she hasn’t thought critically about the necklace in a long time, and because they’ve been on this thrill ride and because it’s become exciting to her, and I think then she’s faced with the consequences again,” Ortega shares.

As for Metcalf, whose Linda won following a tied vote that her competitor conceded on, she acknowledges Annette’s potential corruption there. “I think she would feel very let down. I think she assumes and wishes that she had won on her own merits.”

But as Levy points out, “In Linda’s defense, she did technically win… if Natalie had voted,” he notes in reference to Morgan and Nicky’s sister, played by Abby Quinn. While we await word on a potential Season 2, see the full interview with the cast above as they break down the finale, and let us know what you thought of that twist in the comments section below.

Big Mistakes, Streaming now, Netflix