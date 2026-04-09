‘Fire Country’ Sneak Peek: Manny Meets New Love Interest Played by Natalie Zea (VIDEO)

What To Know The April 10 episode of Fire Country introduces Natalie Zea as Camille.

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of Manny meeting her.

Manny (Kevin Alejandro) has certainly made an impression on his new love interest on Fire Country, but not the best one. TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of the Friday, April 10, episode, which introduces Natalie Zea as Camille.

Camille is described as “confident, smart, and grounded, a badass doctor dressed in rodeo regalia, who also moonlights as a rodeo doctor and bull rider. She initially rejects her match on a dating app for his flashy frat-boy energy, but reconsiders after she sees another side of him.” Our clip shows just why she might think Manny has “flashy frat-boy energy.”

This episode, titled “Why Not Now,” sees chaos descend upon the Edgewater rodeo after a stampede of runaway horses endangers the crowd. But the video above is very much the calm before the storm.

Manny’s outside the first-aid tent when a few women approach him for a photo with “the hot chief.” He’s just agreed when Camille walks up, and she’s told there’s a line. “Oh, no, I’m not, no, not here for the kissing booth,” she says. Manny corrects her that “it’s just a photo op with the chief” and asks if she wants one. “Oh, no, I’m good,” she says and wants to know why it’s happening in front of her medical tent.

After she introduces herself and he seems to be surprised she’s the rodeo doctor, she comments on that. “You’re just not really dressed like one, so it threw me off,” he explains.

“Oh well, looks can be deceiving. I mean, you’re giving more Backstreet Boy than battalion chief,” she points out.

Watch the full sneak peek above to see his reaction to that and more from these two. We’ll admit: We’re already on board!

And hey, now that Manny’s figured out his professional life — he’s now battalion chief at 42, following Vince’s (Billy Burke) death at the beginning of the season and Richards (Shawn Hatosy) temporarily stepping in — it’s time he does something about his personal life.

What do you think of Natalie Zea as Camille and the potential of her and Manny together? Let us know in the comments section below.

Fire Country, Fridays, 9/8c, CBS