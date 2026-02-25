‘GMA’: Callahan Walsh Explains Why Nancy Guthrie’s Family Offered $1 Million Reward

What To Know Savannah Guthrie’s family has offered a $1 million reward for any information on Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

Callahan Walsh explained the reasoning for the $1 million reward on Good Morning America.

Authorities have not named any persons of interest in the case.

America’s Most Wanted star Callahan Walsh is breaking down the Guthrie family’s decision to offer a $1 million reward in exchange for information related to Nancy Guthrie‘s disappearance.

On Tuesday, February 24, Savannah Guthrie announced the reward in an Instagram video, stating, “Someone out there knows something that can bring her home. Somebody knows, and we are begging you to please come forward now.”

She also shared that the family had made a $500,000 donation to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to other families dealing with missing loved ones. Walsh serves as the Executive Director of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, which his parents, John and Revé Walsh, established after the 1981 abduction and murder of their 6-year-old son, Adam. He has also helped his father track down criminals on the series America’s Most Wanted since 2024.

Walsh weighed in on the Guthrie family’s reward money on the Wednesday, February 25, episode of Good Morning America. “The reward is absolutely helpful. People don’t want to call the cops, unfortunately, and this reward may be that piece that brings that person out of the woodwork and incentivizes them to make that tip,” he explained. “You know, a million dollars is a life-changing amount of money, and could be the reason this person finally comes forward.”

Walsh also detailed the “huge difference” the $500,000 donation will have on his family’s organization. “We know what this family is going through, and they’ve turned their heartbreak into a commitment of generosity,” he stated. “This will go on to help elevate missing children’s cases, get attention on cases that may not be getting the attention they deserve. This will go to help support families and bring home more missing children.”

As for the investigation into Nancy’s disappearance, Walsh explained what information authorities are sharing with the public and what they may be holding back. “We certainly aren’t looking at the whole picture on the outside. Right? Law enforcement has to keep a lot of information close to the vest. That’s helpful in the prosecution and in the trial,” he shared. “But what they really need to provide to the public, and what they often do, is the actionable information, information that the public can help fill in those gaps for law enforcement.”

Walsh continued, “The public is the force multiplier, the eyes and ears on the ground. So, any information about the suspect, person of interest, identifiable markers, things for the public to be on the lookout [for], that’s what law enforcement is sharing in hopes that they get additional information back that can lead to the investigation.”

So far, officials have released a description of the suspect featured in security camera footage recovered from Nancy’s home in Tucson, Arizona. She was last seen at her home on January 31 and was reported missing the following day. Officials have yet to name any persons of interest, but have cleared the Guthrie family as suspects.

Walsh wrapped up the GMA segment by giving the Guthrie family some words of wisdom. “We know the not knowing is the hardest part, and that’s what they’re going through right now. They need to hold on to hope,” he said. “They need to remember their mother, think about all the great times that they had, think about their mother. This is not what defines her. She was a beautiful, beautiful human being who raised incredible children, and that’s what they need to be thinking about right now. But holding on to hope.”

He went on to note, “Law enforcement hasn’t given up hope. The National Center hasn’t. We haven’t as the Walsh family. We know the Guthries haven’t, either.”

GMA‘s Robin Roberts, for her part, stated that the crew of the ABC morning show was “not giving up hope,” as well.

Good Morning America, Weekdays, 7a/6c, ABC