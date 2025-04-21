LL Cool J on ‘NCIS,’ ‘Idol’s Top 14, ‘Poppa’s Family Affair, ‘America’s Most Wanted’ Returns

Robert Voets / CBS

NCIS

9/8c

When three combat veterans are found dead in a Washington, D.C. motel room, who you gonna call? Enter Sam Hanna, aka LL Cool J from the shuttered NCIS: L.A. spinoff. He’s the only agent the prime suspect will talk to. Followed by NCIS: Origins (10/9c), where the Sandman is still on the loose after the mystery sniper’s latest assassination. An FBI task force is brought in to work with the unit, and with Wheeler’s (Patrick Fischler) job on the line, rookie agent Gibbs (Austin Stowell) feels he’s being wasted doing grunt work during the ticking-clock investigation.

Disney/Eric McCandless

American Idol

8/7c

The field of singing hopefuls has narrowed to the Top 14, and we’re about to find out just who they are. In an emotional reveal episode, the finalists each take the stage with live performances from Hollywood. On NBC’s rival singing contest The Voice (8/7c), relive the current season’s highlights on the road to next week’s Playoffs.

Robert Voets / CBS

Poppa’s House

8:30/7:30c

All through its freshman season, this sitcom has felt like a Wayans family affair. That’s especially true when Junior’s (Damon Wayans Jr.) sister Natalie (Amara Wayans) pays a visit to announce her engagement. Junior seizes the moment to try to get her to reconcile with Poppa (Damon Wayans), who she blames for their parents’ divorce. The teleplay is by Cara Mia Wayans and Kyla Wayans from a story by Amara Wayans and Aniya Wayans. The director, remarkably, isn’t a Wayans, but actor/director Robert Townsend.

Michael Becker / FOX

America’s Most Wanted

Season Premiere 9/8c

The rebooted true-crime series returns for a third season, with John Walsh and son Callahan back as hosts, touting the impressive fact that the show has helped capture more fugitives (1,198 to date) than the number of episodes (more than 1,100) that have aired since its original 1988 premiere. The criminals may be new, but the format is the same, as the Walshes break down some of the country’s most notorious cases with law enforcement experts weighing in.

Courtesy of HGTV

Love It or List It

Season Premiere 10/9c

For the 20th season of the popular real-estate show, realtor David Visentin competes with a new designer, Page Turner (replacing Hilary Farr), as they help families decide whether to stay in their newly renovated home or ditch it for a different dream house. In the opener, Page goes to work for the husband, opening up existing spaces and finding storage solutions for the growing family’s sentimental starter home, while David scours listings for the wife, who’s seeking a more spacious abode not too far from their familiar neighborhood.

