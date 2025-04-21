LL Cool J on ‘NCIS,’ ‘Idol’s Top 14, ‘Poppa’s Family Affair, ‘America’s Most Wanted’ Returns
LL Cool J reprises his NCIS: L.A. character of Sam Hanna in a guest appearance on the original NCIS. ABC‘s American Idol reveals its top 14 finalists. Another Wayans family member visits Poppa’s House. A new season of Fox‘s America’s Most Wanted begins.
NCIS
When three combat veterans are found dead in a Washington, D.C. motel room, who you gonna call? Enter Sam Hanna, aka LL Cool J from the shuttered NCIS: L.A. spinoff. He’s the only agent the prime suspect will talk to. Followed by NCIS: Origins (10/9c), where the Sandman is still on the loose after the mystery sniper’s latest assassination. An FBI task force is brought in to work with the unit, and with Wheeler’s (Patrick Fischler) job on the line, rookie agent Gibbs (Austin Stowell) feels he’s being wasted doing grunt work during the ticking-clock investigation.
American Idol
The field of singing hopefuls has narrowed to the Top 14, and we’re about to find out just who they are. In an emotional reveal episode, the finalists each take the stage with live performances from Hollywood. On NBC’s rival singing contest The Voice (8/7c), relive the current season’s highlights on the road to next week’s Playoffs.
Poppa’s House
All through its freshman season, this sitcom has felt like a Wayans family affair. That’s especially true when Junior’s (Damon Wayans Jr.) sister Natalie (Amara Wayans) pays a visit to announce her engagement. Junior seizes the moment to try to get her to reconcile with Poppa (Damon Wayans), who she blames for their parents’ divorce. The teleplay is by Cara Mia Wayans and Kyla Wayans from a story by Amara Wayans and Aniya Wayans. The director, remarkably, isn’t a Wayans, but actor/director Robert Townsend.
America’s Most Wanted
The rebooted true-crime series returns for a third season, with John Walsh and son Callahan back as hosts, touting the impressive fact that the show has helped capture more fugitives (1,198 to date) than the number of episodes (more than 1,100) that have aired since its original 1988 premiere. The criminals may be new, but the format is the same, as the Walshes break down some of the country’s most notorious cases with law enforcement experts weighing in.
Love It or List It
For the 20th season of the popular real-estate show, realtor David Visentin competes with a new designer, Page Turner (replacing Hilary Farr), as they help families decide whether to stay in their newly renovated home or ditch it for a different dream house. In the opener, Page goes to work for the husband, opening up existing spaces and finding storage solutions for the growing family’s sentimental starter home, while David scours listings for the wife, who’s seeking a more spacious abode not too far from their familiar neighborhood.
INSIDE MONDAY TV:
- The Neighborhood (8/7c, CBS): Cedric the Entertainer directs an episode where his curmudgeonly character Calvin becomes caretaker for his neighbor Dave (Max Greenfield), who suffers an injury while trying to dunk a basketball.
- Extracted (8/7c, Fox): The survival game comes to an end with the four remaining adventurers and their families back at HQ battling it out for the $250,000 grand prize. Challenges include guessing a five-letter word chosen by their families to open the final supply drop, then deciphering a Morse code puzzle.
- All American (8/7c, The CW): Amina (Alexis Chikaeze) arranges a surprise visit for KJ (Nathaniel McIntyre) from his mom while he’s processing a discovery about the Jeremy family.
- Celtics City (9/8c, HBO): The sports docuseries follows the Boston basketball team through the 2000s, culminating in the Celtics’ 2008 triumph over the Lakers in the NBA Finals to win their 17th championship.
- Pimple Popper: Breaking Out (10/9c, Lifetime): Dr. Sandra Lee invites the next generation of dermatologists into her operating room to benefit from her expertise.
- Pangolin: Kulu’s Journey (streaming on Netflix): A moving nature documentary directed by Pippa Ehrlich (My Octopus Teacher) follows the path back to freedom in the wild of an endangered pangolin (think scaly anteater) who was rescued from traffickers in South Africa.
- The Brokenwood Mysteries (streaming on Acorn TV): The offbeat New Zealand crime drama opens its 11th season with Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Shepherd (Neill Rea) and his team looking into the dark history of a rock band after a fan fatally falls from a bell tower.