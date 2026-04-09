Michael Patrick, ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor, Dies at 35

Martin Holmes
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Michael Patrick
Michael Patrick Instagram

What To Know

  • Michael Patrick, an Irish actor known for roles in Game of Thrones and Blue Lights, has died at age 35 after battling Motor Neuron Disease.
  • Patrick was praised by his wife and the MND Association for his inspirational spirit, advocacy, and achievements.
  • He is survived by his wife Naomi, his mother, siblings, and nephew, and is remembered for his joyful outlook and impactful career.

Actor and writer Michael Patrick, who appeared in HBO’s Game of Thrones and the British police drama Blue Lights, has died after a battle with Motor Neuron Disease. He was 35.

The Irish actor’s passing was announced by his wife, Naomi Sheehan, in an Instagram post on Wednesday (April 8). “Last night, Mick sadly passed away in the Northern Ireland Hospice. He was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease 1st February 2023,” Sheehan wrote.

She continued, “He was admitted 10 days ago and was cared for by the incredible team there. He passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends. Words can’t describe how broken-hearted we are.”

Sheehan described Patrick as “an inspiration to everyone who was privileged enough to come into contact with him, not just in the past few years during his illness but in every day of his life,” adding, “He lived a life as full as any human can live. Joy, abundance of spirit, infectious laughter. A titan of a ginger haired man.”

 

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“We are so grateful for every person who supported us through the last few years,” she added. “Mick loved this quote from Brendan Behan and this feels appropriate now: ‘The most important things to do in the world are to get something to eat, something to drink and somebody to love you.’ So, don’t overthink it. Eat. Drink. Love.”

According to the MND Association, Motor Neuron Disease “attacks the nerves that control movement so muscles no longer work. It moves fast and currently there is no cure.”

The MND Association commented on Sheehan’s Instagram post, writing, “We are so sorry to hear that Mick has died, Naomi. He was a great advocate for motor neurone disease, a talented actor and a lovely man. We are sending you lots of love and remain here to support you.”

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Patrick won an award at The Stage Awards last year for his performance in the play The Tragedy of Richard III, an adaptation he created and starred in, in which the titular character also had MND and used a wheelchair, per The Independent.

On February 6, Patrick made his final Instagram post, in which he said a doctor had estimated he had one year left to live. “Still lots to live for and lots planned,” he wrote.

In addition to starring in a 2016 episode of Game of Thrones, Patrick’s other credits included Krypton, The Spectacular, Blasts From the Past, This Town, and, most recently, the German TV movie, Mordlichtern- Tod auf den Färöer Inseln.

He is survived by his wife Naomi, his mother Pauline, his siblings Kate, Maurice, and Hannah, and his nephew Micheál.

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Peter Dinklage

Peter Dinklage

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Lena Headey

Lena Headey

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke

Aidan Gillen

Aidan Gillen

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Kit Harington

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Sophie Turner

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Maisie Williams

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Alfie Allen

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John Bradley

Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie

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Liam Cunningham

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Nathalie Emmanuel

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Jerome Flynn

Iain Glen

Iain Glen

Isaac Hempstead-Wright

Isaac Hempstead-Wright

Conleth Hill

Conleth Hill

Kristofer Hivju

Kristofer Hivju

Hannah Murray

Hannah Murray

Carice van Houten

Carice van Houten

Indira Varma

Indira Varma

Rory McCann

Rory McCann

Joe Dempsie

Joe Dempsie

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Jacob Anderson

Pilou Asbæk

Pilou Asbæk

Ben Crompton

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Richard Dormer

Staz Nair

Staz Nair

Bella Ramsey

Bella Ramsey

Daniel Portman

Daniel Portman

Richard Rycroft

Rupert Vansittart

Oona Chaplin

Oona Chaplin

Michiel Huisman

Michiel Huisman

Tom Wlaschiha

Tom Wlaschiha

Iwan Rheon

Iwan Rheon

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Natalie Dormer

Michael McElhatton

Michael McElhatton

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Jonathan Pryce

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Dean-Charles Chapman

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Stephen Dillane

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Rose Leslie

Rose Leslie

Michelle Fairley

Michelle Fairley

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Richard Madden

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James Cosmo

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Mark Addy

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Sean Bean

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