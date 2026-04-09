Nancy Guthrie Kidnappers Will Likely Get Caught Soon, Says Ex-FBI Agent

What To Know A retired FBI agent stated that Savannah Guthrie’s return to the Today show is intensifying pressure on her mother’s kidnapper(s).

Nancy Guthrie, Savannah’s 84-year-old mother, has been missing since January 31.

A new ransom note claimed to have information about Nancy’s location, but authorities have not responded to the demands.

A former FBI agent has said the “walls are closing in” on Nancy Guthrie‘s kidnapper(s) following her daughter Savannah Guthrie‘s return to the Today show on Monday (April 6).

Speaking to Page Six, retired agent Jason Pack said the “pressure builds” with every passing day. “Keeping a secret like this is exhausting… and that gets harder with every morning that Savannah Guthrie sits behind that anchor desk.”

Nancy, the 84-year-old mother of Savannah, has been missing since January 31, when police believe she was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona. While investigators have released doorbell camera footage of a masked suspect and a description of that individual, no suspects have been named.

Savannah returned to the Today show on Monday following a two-month hiatus amid her mother’s disappearance. Pack said her presence on TV keeps the case in the public’s minds and therefore puts more pressure on the person or persons who committed the horrendous crime.

“Most criminals in cases like this count on the media moving on,” he explained. “They count on the family fading from public view. They count on people forgetting. This case is different. Savannah has a national platform and she shows up on it every single day. Every time a viewer sees her face, they think about her mother.”

Pack said the pressure is continuing to rise as the case receives more media attention. “Add a reward of more than one million dollars and the full weight of FBI resources, and you have a situation where the walls are not just closing, but they are closing from every direction at once,” he added.

He also urged Nancy’s neighbors to check their cameras and contact the authorities with any potential information. “At some point, someone is going to have the courage to make that call,” Pack stated. “One phone call from someone who decides the reward money matters more than their silence is all it takes to bring law enforcement directly to their front door.”

Earlier this week, TMZ received a new ransom note from the same individual who sent the initial ransom notes in February. In the new letter, the individual claimed to have information regarding the location of Nancy’s body and asked for 1 Bitcoin in return for the details. As of writing, the police and FBI have not responded to the ransom demands.