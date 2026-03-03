What To Know Over the years, the stars of Good Morning America have grappled with a number of personal tragedies and setbacks.

Here’s a look at how they handled it on screen.

As with their rivals at NBC, the hosts of ABC’s Good Morning America have gone public with the challenges they and their colleagues have faced over the years — including the loved ones’ deaths, health scares, and at least one financial flap.

Other times, though the GMA team stays tight-lipped. In one of the cases detailed below, the behind-the-scenes drama was kept off air. Here’s how GMA has addressed — or not addressed — events affecting its talent.

1996: Joan Lunden’s friend’s death

In 1996, near the end of her run as GMA co-anchor, Joan Lunden reported on the crash of TWA Flight 800 and said she was friends with one of the victims, interior designer Jed Johnson. She also showed viewers a photo of Johnson and his partner, Alan Wanzenberg. In fact, Lunden earned praise from GLAAD for referring to Wanzenberg as Johnson’s domestic partner when other outlets only called him Johnson’s business partner, according to the Bay Area Reporter.

2007: Robin Roberts’ breast cancer diagnosis

In 2007, Robin Roberts announced a health scare live on GMA. “We wanted you to hear it from us, didn’t want you to hear it anywhere else, and [I’m now] able to say it out loud: I have breast cancer,” she said, with co-anchor Diane Sawyer by her side.

Later, Roberts explained to KMBC the thought process behind that announcement: “We just kind of went with it. I went with my gut and what I felt was right, what I should share, what I should not share. [In morning television] there’s an intimacy. They are our extended family, the people who get up and watch us that early.”

2012: Roberts’ myelodysplastic syndrome diagnosis

Roberts beat her breast cancer, but life dealt her another challenging hand in 2012 when she was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, a blood disorder affecting bone marrow. She told viewers at the time her big sister would be her marrow donor.

“Doctors tell me that is going to be a tremendous help in me beating this,” she said. “And to use your phrase, George [Stephanopoulos], ‘bottom line’: I am going to beat this. And my doctors say it, and my faith says it to me.”

2012: Death of Roberts’ mother

GMA announced another setback for the Roberts family months later, as Lucimarian Roberts, Robin’s mother, died at age 88.

“Magic, pure magic when she walked into the room, Lucimarian,” Sawyer said on air. “[Robin] would roll her eyes when her co-anchor and her mother started singing hymns walking down the street, which we did all the time.”

“Even down Fifth Avenue!” added Stephanopoulos with a laugh.

2015: George Stephanopoulos’ donations admissions

Stephanopoulos apologized on GMA in 2015 after his past donations to the Clinton Foundation surfaced — and after he didn’t mention the donations when reporting on allegations that donations to the foundation influenced some of Hillary Clinton’s actions as secretary of state, according to Politico.

“I should have made additional disclosures on air when we covered the foundation, and I now believe that directing personal donations to that foundation was a mistake,” Stephanopoulos told GMA viewers. “Even though I made them strictly to support work done to stop the spread of AIDS, help children, and protect the environment in poor countries, I should have gone the extra mile to avoid even the appearance of a conflict. I apologize to all of you for failing to do that.”

2019: Death of Dr. Jen Ashton’s ex-husband

Dr. Jen Ashton’s ex-husband Rob died by suicide in 2017, and she brought her family’s story to GMA in 2019 as she released the book Life After Suicide.

“I kind of describe it as I feel like when Rob died, I shattered into a million pieces like a plate,” Ashton, then chief medical correspondent for GMA, said on air. “And to put that plate back together, there are a lot of ugly pieces, there are a lot of jagged pieces, there’s a lot of glue over the top, but I feel intact, which I’m really, really grateful for. And I know that my kids feel the same way, and so if they’re good, I’m good.”

(If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.)

2022: T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach’s suspension

Filling in for T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on the hour then known as GMA3: What You Need to Know in 2022, Stephanie Ramos addressed the anchors’ absence but didn’t mention that ABC News had taken them off the air following the revelation of their romantic relationship.

“Welcome everybody to What You Need to Know on this Monday,” Ramos said. “Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have the day off.”

ABC News fired Holmes and Robach the following month.

2024: Michael Strahan’s daughter’s brain cancer diagnosis

Robin Roberts interviewed GMA cohost Michael Strahan and daughter Isabella when the latter decided to go public with her brain cancer diagnosis in 2024.

“I’m very proud of her,” Michael said in that interview. “She’s always been strong, and this something that is so personal that I didn’t know if it would be something that she would want to share. I’m extremely proud, Robin.”

Isabella, then 19, had undergone surgery and radiation after doctors discovered a medulloblastoma, a malignant tumor, in her brain. “I just finished radiation therapy, which is proton radiation, and I got to ring the bell yesterday,” she told Roberts. “It was great. It was very exciting because it’s been a long 30 sessions, six weeks.”

2026: Death of Lara Spencer’s mother

After Carolyn Von Seelen, mother of GMA cohost Lara Spencer, died at 85 in 2026, Roberts and GMA weather anchor Sam Champion eulogized her on air.

“She had a smile that could light up the universe,” Roberts said, telling viewers that Von Seelen once surprised her at a speaking gig in Florida.

“Over the years, Carolyn, who is just the bright light that is Lara’s mom, spent quite a bit of time here at GMA behind the scenes and even on camera,” Champion added. “So much of what we all love about Lara you can see comes exactly from her mother.”

