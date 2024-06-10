Michael Strahan’s Daughter Isabella Celebrates Completing Chemo Treatment

Isabella Strahan is celebrating a milestone in her battle with brain cancer as she has just completed her chemotherapy treatment at Duke Children’s Hospital & Health Center in Durham, North Carolina.

Isabella was diagnosed with a type of malignant brain tumor know as medulloblastoma in October 2023. The 19-year-old is the daughter of Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan and his ex-wife Jean Muggli.

On June 8, Isabella made her latest health update on TikTok, as she dances to “Let Em’ Know” by Bryson Tiller, a favorite singer-writer of Isabella’s who surprised her with a visit back in March – orchestrated by her father.

The video reads “Just finished chemo” as she and her twin sister Sophia Strahan dance to the song.

The caption is simple: “Did it.”

After her diagnosis, Isabella underwent her first of three brain surgeries, in aims to remove the mass. The first procedure was done on Oct. 27, one day before her 19th birthday. According to a study published by the Journal of Clinical Neuroscience, medulloblastoma accounts for 20 percent of all childhood brain tumors with about 500 children diagnosed each year.

Isabella first noticed health issues her freshman year of college at the University of South California, when she noticed “headaches, nausea” and that she “couldn’t walk straight.” The gravity of the situation became apparent when she woke up “throwing up blood.” She then alerted her whole family.

It was then that she was first operated on at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, and was later set to undergo her chemo treatment at Duke.

She had two more unplanned surgeries shortly after, the first in March when Isabella began developing fevers. A month later after the procedure successfully drained the fluid accumulating at the back of her head, she contracted another fever during her second round of chemotherapy.

She then underwent a a third craniotomy.

Since her diagnosis, Isabella has posted videos online of her recovery, experiences, and feelings leading up to her milestone moments.

In an interview with GMA, she said: “I hope to be just kind of a voice, and be who people, maybe who are going through chemotherapy or radiation can look at.”