ABC Benches Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Following Romance Disclosure

GMA3 anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes will pause anchoring duties following the pair’s disclosure of their romantic relationship to ABC. Robach and Holmes informed the network of their relationship after their affair was made public last week.

ABC News President Kim Godwin informed staffers Monday of the decision to bench the anchors until they determine how their affair could affect GMA3 and the company at large, per Variety. A source close to the matter said Robach and Holmes had not violated company policy, per Godwin’s statement to workers, but that ABC News “wanted to do what’s best for the organization.”

The Good Morning America co-hosts’ affair has produced a whirlwind of news, tabloid, and social media reaction since it was unveiled last week. The two have reportedly been an item for most of this year and separated from their respective spouses in August.

More to come on this developing story…