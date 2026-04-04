What To Know Janai Norman confirmed her departure from Good Morning America Weekend after ABC chose not to renew her contract, expressing sadness that she couldn’t say goodbye to viewers on air.

Norman reflected positively on having more time with her three young children and expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from fans and colleagues.

Since joining GMA Weekend in July 2022, Norman was praised by viewers and peers for her warmth, humor, and professionalism as a co-anchor.

Instead of saying “Good Morning America” this weekend, former weekend anchor Janai Norman is saying goodbye.

Norman confirmed her exit from Good Morning America Weekend in a video message she posted on social media on Friday, April 3. A day earlier, the Status newsletter reported that ABC had chosen not to renew her contract.

And from what Norman said in her video on Friday, the worst part of the shakeup may be that she didn’t get to bid farewell to viewers.

“I hoped that we’d have more time, and it’s been hard on me that our time was cut short,” she said. “I have loved my job. It has been a joy to connect with my coworkers and with viewers, to help keep you informed and entertained, and to create this community. So it really breaks my heart that I don’t get to say goodbye. I’m so sorry that I don’t get to say goodbye — it would have been fun.”

With gratitude & love. More in time ✨ pic.twitter.com/a12C2guzso — Janai Norman (@janai) April 3, 2026

But Norman is already looking at the silver lining. “I have these three young kids, and I have worked weekends their whole lives, and so now, they get more of me, and that is worth everything,” she said. “So stay tuned, I’m sorry, I feel you, and thank you to every single one of you who has reached out with such kind and validating words. I have needed it, and I appreciate it.”

In her Instagram caption, Norman wrote, I’ve read every message. And [I] am deeply grateful for the love. More to come when the time is right.”

Norman joined GMA’s weekend edition in July 2022 following Dan Harris’ departure, and until this weekend, she’d been co-anchoring the morning show alongside Whit Johnson and Gio Benitez.

On X, fans are already ruing her exit. “This one hurts,” one user wrote. “@janai wasn’t just great at delivering the news — she brought personality, humor, and comfort in a way that’s so rare. She made me smile even on my worst days. She’ll be missed more than she knows!”

Another X user raved that Norman is “smart, funny, serious, and everything you want for a morning show anchor.”

But Kenneth Moton, who co-anchored World News Now and America This Morning with Norman, had a pep talk for his former colleague. “CONGRATULATIONS!” he wrote on X. “Proud of you @janai. [Love] the work you put in. And what you accomplished. You survived. You thrived. Can’t wait for this next chapter…because it’s going to be… [fire emoji].”