Hoda Kotb to Continue Filling in for Savannah Guthrie on ‘Today’ Amid Ongoing Break: Report

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31, and authorities are actively investigating her disappearance.

The Today hosts have shown support for Savannah and her family.

Hoda Kotb will stick around on NBC for a little bit longer as the investigation into Savannah Guthrie‘s missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, continues.

Savannah has been absent from NBC’s Today ever since Nancy was reported missing on February 1. Sheinelle Jones previously filled in for the coanchor the week of February 2 before Kotb returned to her former role on February 9. On Friday, February 20, People reported that Kotb will continue to step in for Savannah the week of Monday, February 23.

“Savannah is with her family and focused on bringing her mom home,” a source told the outlet. “That’s the priority, and she has the network’s full support. Everyone’s just taking it day by day, and praying for Nancy’s safe return.”

Kotb exited Today in January 2025 after nearly 20 years on the show, but has continued to make frequent appearances. Like Savannah and her coanchor, Craig Melvin, Kotb was supposed to travel to Italy earlier this month to help cover the 2026 Winter Olympics for NBC. In the wake of Nancy’s disappearance, all three hosts dropped out of their Olympics roles. The hosting switch-up also came amid reports that the network boosted security on the Today set.

Kotb and the rest of the Today hosts have continued to give viewers the latest updates on the investigation into Nancy’s disappearance while also sharing their support for Savannah and her family. Earlier this week, the hosts began wearing yellow ribbon pins with a flower in the center in honor of Nancy, as well as decorated Today‘s Studio 1A with yellow flowers, just as Nancy’s neighbors and fellow Tucson, Arizona, residents have placed by her home.

Kotb even marked the 20th day of Nancy’s disappearance by sharing a photo of Savannah with her mother via Instagram on Friday. She captioned the post, “🙏 Bring her home.”

Nancy was last seen at her home on January 31 and was reported missing the following day. Authorities have yet to name any persons of interest in the case and are offering a $100,000 reward to those with information regarding Nancy’s location and alleged abductors. In particular, police are continuing to analyze images and video of a masked suspect captured on Nancy’s home security cameras. Savannah and her family, including spouses, have all been cleared as suspects.

NBC News’s Liz Kreutz has shared the latest updates on the case live from Tucson on Today this week, informing viewers that police are canvassing local gun shops and are using genetic genealogy to track down unknown DNA found at Nancy’s home. However, officials can only use public DNA databanks and not those owned by large companies such as Ancestry and 23andMe.

Additionally, a ballistics expert told Kreutz that the suspect captured in Nancy’s security footage carried what looked like a “universal fit holster,” meaning the suspect could be an “amateur” who is “very experienced with firearms.” The Pima County Sheriff’s Department’s 9-1-1 dispatch center has also added four extra people per shift as they continue to receive thousands of tips related to the case.

“The dispatch manager does tell us, though, that while they are getting tips they’re passing along to investigators, they are also getting bogged down with calls from people that are just sharing their thoughts, opinions, even their premonitions about the case,” Kreutz stated on Friday’s episode of Today. “And she asked that if people do want to call in with a tip, that they just stop and think first, ‘Is this something that an investigator can actually act upon?’”

