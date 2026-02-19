What To Know Authorities investigating Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance are canvassing local gun shops and analyzing DNA found at her home using genetic genealogy.

Investigators are unable to use DNA data from major companies like Ancestry and 23andMe, but hope to identify the suspect through public DNA databases.

A $100,000 reward is being offered for information, while Savannah Guthrie and her family continue to appeal for Nancy’s safe return.

Authorities are using various methods to track down Nancy Guthrie’s suspected abductor.

NBC News’s Liz Kreutz has remained in Tucson, Arizona, as the investigation into Savannah Guthrie‘s mom’s disappearance continues, giving Today fans the latest updates every morning on the NBC morning show. In her latest report on the show’s Thursday, February 19, episode, Kreutz revealed that authorities are canvassing local gun stores in hopes of finding suspects.

Previously released footage and photos from Nancy’s home security cameras showed a masked suspect carrying what appears to be a gun in a holster around their waist. According to Kreutz, officials have presented local gun shop owners with “a list of names and photos” to try to identify the weapon and its “unusual holster.”

Later in the broadcast, Kreutz said one gun shop owner told NBC News that the list was three to four pages long and contained photos of “young to middle-aged men.” Neither of the two owners believe they sold the alleged suspect’s weapon.

On Today, Kreutz also revealed that the unknown DNA found at Nancy’s home is a “mixture of DNA,” which can take a while to process. Investigators will use genetic genealogy to identify who the DNA belongs to by using public DNA databases to build a “family tree” that could trace back to the suspect.

Officials are reportedly not allowed to use DNA information from large companies such as Ancestry and 23andMe. Genetic genealogy was previously used to identify criminals including the Golden State killer and Bryan Kohberger.

“If I was the kidnapper, I would be extremely concerned right now, because using investigative genetic genealogy, he will be identified,” DNA expert CeCe Moore told Kreutz, noting that the speed of the testing could depend on how long the suspect’s family has been in the U.S.

“If they have deep roots in the United States, it could be minutes, it could be a few hours,” Moore explained. “But if it’s somebody who doesn’t have connections to the U.S. in their tree in more recent generations, then it could take much longer.”

While Kreutz said there’s no evidence Nancy was taken to Mexico, law enforcement is in touch with officials on both sides of the border. A man, identified as 37-year-old Luke Daley, was briefly detained on Friday as police searched his home. His lawyer denied that Daley is connected to the case and said in a statement that Daley and his mother are hopeful that Nancy will be safely returned to her family.

Nancy was reported missing on February 1 after last being seen at her home the night prior. Authorities are offering a $100,000 reward for information on her whereabouts or potential suspects.

Savannah has been absent from Today since her mother went missing, and she and her siblings have released multiple plea videos asking for proof of life and her return. The Today hosts have shown their support by sporting yellow ribbons with flowers in the middle on the show and decorating Today‘s Studio 1A with yellow floral arrangements.

Today, Weekdays, 7a/6c, NBC