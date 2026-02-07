Hoda Kotb to Miss Olympics Amid Search for Savannah Guthrie’s Mom

Hoda Kotb will miss the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics as the search continues for Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie‘s mom, Nancy Guthrie, 84.

On Friday, February 16, a source told People that Kotb, 61, will not travel to Milan for NBC’s Winter Olympics coverage, as previously scheduled. Instead, she will remain in the U.S. with Craig Melvin, who also pulled out from Olympics coverage amid the ongoing efforts to locate Nancy.

Replacing Kotb in Milan is Saturday Today co-anchor Peter Alexander. Meanwhile, NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed, who was already scheduled to cover the Winter Olympics, took over Melvin’s hosting spot.

Originally, Savannah was scheduled to cohost the opening ceremony alongside Terry Gannon and Shaun White. However, she officially dropped out on February 4. NBC sports reporter Mary Carillo took her place in Italy on Friday, February 6.

“Our hearts go out to Savannah and the entire Guthrie family. They continue to have our full support,” Molly Solomon, executive producer and president of NBC Olympics Production, said in a statement. “We are fortunate to have a deep bench of talented commentators who will step in and fill these roles. Mary is one of the most experienced Olympic commentators ever and a master storyteller. She and Terry will lead the American audience through one of the world’s greatest global moments.”

On February 1, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department (CSPD) in Arizona launched a search for Nancy after her family reported her missing. Savannah’s mother was last seen on the evening of January 31 at her home. The next day, the PCSD declared Nancy’s home a crime scene, saying she was “taken” from her residence “against her will,” in the middle of the night. DNA testing of blood found on the front porch confirmed that it belonged to Nancy.

As of writing, Savannah’s mother remains missing as investigators and the family have attempted to make contact with kidnappers after receiving alleged ransom notes.

