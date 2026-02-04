‘Today’ Increases Security as Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Remains Missing

What To Know The disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, has reportedly led to an increase of security on the Today set.

Authorities believe Nancy was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona home, with concerning evidence found at the scene and an alleged ransom note demanding millions in Bitcoin.

Savannah Guthrie has dropped out of hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony as the search for her mother continues.

The disappearance of Savannah Guthrie‘s mother, Nancy Guthrie, has seemingly impacted the Today set in more ways than one.

The hosts of the NBC morning show have continuously shown their support for Savannah and her family in the days since Nancy was reported missing on Sunday, February 1. As the investigation continues, Today executives have reportedly increased security on the show’s set at 30 Rockefeller Plaza.

The alleged decision was made as a precautionary measure, multiple sources told the U.S. Sun in a report published on Tuesday, February 3. “Things are tense at the studio, and that as a result, NBC has stepped up security for on-air talent,” a source claimed. “NBC has partnered with the NYPD to make sure their staff remains safe, out of an abundance of caution.”

Another insider claimed that police officers and private security are currently stationed at the show’s New York City offices and studio. (NBC has not publicly commented on changes to the show’s security measures.)

Savannah has been absent from Today all week. On Tuesday, it was announced that Savannah dropped out of covering the 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony on Friday, February 6, as her mother’s disappearance remains unsolved.

Nancy was reported missing on Sunday after last being seen at her Tucson, Arizona home the night prior. Per NBC News, authorities believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will, and her home is currently being treated as a crime scene after “concerning” evidence was found on the property. Nancy has limited mobility but no cognitive issues, and requires daily medication vital to her health.

Though police have yet to determine a motive for Nancy’s abduction, TMZ received an alleged ransom note on Tuesday, offering Nancy’s return in exchange for millions of dollars in Bitcoin. The outlet claimed the Bitcoin wallet address mentioned in the ransom letter is legit.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department addressed the ransom note rumors in a social media statement on Tuesday, writing, “We are taking all tips and leads very seriously. Anything that comes in, goes directly to our detectives who are coordinating with the FBI.”

In a different report published on Tuesday, sources told People that a trail of blood was reportedly found on the front steps of Nancy’s home, along with evidence that her Ring security camera had been removed. The Pima County Sheriff’s Office has not publicly addressed reports of blood at the scene.

The hosts of Today have shared resources on how to report information related to the case, both on the show and on social media. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Savannah and her family,” Craig Melvin captioned a Monday, February 2, Instagram post. “We encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at (520) 351-4900.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Craig Melvin (@craigmelvinnbc)

Savannah, for her part, released a statement via Instagram on Monday. “We believe in prayer. we believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. we believe in goodness. we believe in humanity. above all, we believe in Him,” she wrote. “Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment.”

Savannah continued, “We need you. ‘He will keep in perfect peace those whose hearts are steadfast, trusting in the Lord.’ a verse of Isaiah for all time for all of us. Bring her home.”

