Hoda Kotb Honors Savannah Guthrie With New Tribute on 20th Day of Mom Nancy’s Disappearance

What To Know Hoda Kotb continues to publicly support Savannah Guthrie as the search for Guthrie’s missing mother, Nancy, continues into its 20th day.

Kotb and other Today show hosts have worn yellow ribbons to show solidarity with the Guthrie family.

Authorities have offered a $100,000 reward for information about Nancy’s disappearance, and Savannah and her family have been cleared as suspects in the case.

Hoda Kotb continues to show support for her longtime friend Savannah Guthrie amid the disappearance of the Today host’s 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing since January 31.

On Friday morning, February 20, Kotb shared a photo of Savannah and Nancy on her Instagram page, writing alongside it, “🙏 Bring her home.” She also included a picture of a yellow ribbon marked “Day 20” in the corner of the post.

Kotb and her fellow Today co-hosts, including Craig Melvin, Al Roker, and Carson Daly, have been wearing yellow ribbon pins on air to show their support for Savannah and the Guthrie family. This came as well-wishers left yellow flowers near Nancy’s home in Tucson, Arizona.

“So many people [are] placing yellow flowers near Nancy’s home and all across the city. And we got a suggestion from one of our viewers, and we’re doing the same here,” Kotb explained on the Wednesday, February 18, episode. “We have yellow roses around studio 1A, and we are all wearing ribbons as we send our love to Savannah and her family.”

Kotb, who retired from the Today show last January, has been filling in for Savannah amid her hiatus as police continue the search for her mother. She has also been sharing many Instagram posts in support of her friend, including photos, prayers, and messages of hope.

“Well, first of all, I just want to say this whole thing is breaking my heart, and I’m happy to be sitting here with you,” an emotional Kotb told her cohosts when she returned to Today on February 6. “I’ve been wandering around, going, ‘Where do we go?’ And I picture Savannah sitting there… Anyway, I just want to say good morning, and everybody’s hoping and praying for Nancy’s safe return.”

After Melvin welcomed her back to the show, Kotb added, “You know what, Craig? We always talk about our show as a family. We are a family. I’m part of the family. I’m happy to be with you, ‘cause we show up for each other. So, let’s get to it.”

Nancy was last seen at her home on January 31 and was reported missing the following day. Officials have yet to name any persons of interest in the case and have offered a $100,000 reward for information regarding Nancy’s whereabouts and alleged abductors. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos recently cleared Savannah and her family—spouses included—as suspects in the case.