FBI Releases Chilling Photos of Suspect in Nancy Guthrie Disappearance Case

What To Know The FBI released new photos showing a masked, armed suspect connected to disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie.

Authorities confirmed blood found at the scene belonged to Nancy, believe she was abducted, and have offered a $50,000 reward for information.

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have continuously made public pleas for people to report any information related to the case to police officials.

Police officials have taken a major step in the investigation into the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie‘s mother, Nancy Guthrie.

On Tuesday, February 10, FBI Director Kash Patel unveiled several images of Nancy’s suspected abductor via X. “Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors – including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems,” he wrote alongside the chilling photos.

“Working with our partners – as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance,” he added. “Anyone with information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.”

The images show a masked figure standing on the porch of what appears to be Nancy’s home in Tucson, Arizona. The individual was photographed wearing a backpack, gloves, and a mask covering most of their face. One of the photos shows the suspect carrying an object that may be a weapon, as well. The pictures also show the suspect appearing to tamper with security cameras on the property.

Nancy was last seen at her home on January 31 and was reported missing by her family the following day. Despite the new photos, officials have yet to name any persons of interest in the case as they continue to search her property and the surrounding area.

Officials have previously stated they believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will. It was confirmed during a Thursday, February 5, press conference that blood found on the porch of Nancy’s home was hers. Officials also announced a $50,000 reward to anyone with information about Nancy’s whereabouts and alleged kidnappers.

Amid the investigation, ransom notes have reportedly been sent to news outlets asking for millions in exchange for Nancy’s return. Savannah and her siblings, Annie and Cameron, requested proof of life for their mother in a Wednesday, February 4, Instagram plea video. In a follow-up post on Saturday, February 7, they said they would be willing to pay for Nancy’s safe return. (Officials have yet to confirm the validity of any ransom note reports.)

Savannah has been absent from NBC’s Today since last week. After Sheinelle Jones filled in for her last week, former coanchor Hoda Kotb returned to the morning show on Monday, February 9, to take her place. Savannah, Kotb, and Craig Melvin all dropped out of their 2026 Winter Olympics hosting gigs in the wake of Nancy’s disappearance.

Savannah released another Instagram video on Monday, once again asking the public for their help in finding her mother. “I just want to say, first of all, thank you so much for all of the prayers and the love that we have felt, my sister and brother and I, and that our mom has felt because we believe that somehow, someway, she is feeling these prayers, and that God is lifting her even in this moment and in this darkest place,” she told her followers.

“We believe our mom is still out there. We need your help. Law enforcement is working tirelessly, around the clock, trying to bring her home, trying to find her. She was taken, and we don’t know where, and we need your help,” she continued. “So, I’m coming on just to ask you not just for your prayers, but no matter where you are — even if you’re far from Tucson — if you see anything, if you hear anything, if there’s anything at all that seems strange to you, that you report [it] to law enforcement. We are at an hour of desperation, and we need your help.”

