The Subtle Way ‘Today’ Hosts Are Honoring Savannah Guthrie’s Mom on the Show

The Today hosts are showing their support for Savannah Guthrie and her family more visibly as the search for Nancy Guthrie continues.

On the NBC morning show’s Wednesday, February 18, episode, the hosts each wore a yellow ribbon pin with a flower in the center, and the Today set was decorated with dozens of yellow flowers. “So many people [are] placing yellow flowers near Nancy’s home and all across the city. And we got a suggestion from one of our viewers, and we’re doing the same here,” Hoda Kotb, who is filling in for Savannah, explained. “We have yellow roses around studio 1A, and we are all wearing ribbons as we send our love to Savannah and her family.”

Craig Melvin noted, “Cases like this, they get solved every day. They’re not always solved in two or three weeks. They get solved all the time.” Carson Daly, for his part, added, “We’re used to watching the TV show, where you get it all in an hour. But I think we articulated it yesterday for the national collective. This is our missing mom, and this is a nice symbol.”

Melvin went on to state that he and the rest of the Today crew “remain hopeful” that Nancy will be safely returned to her family.

Earlier this month, local Arizona flower shop owner Matt Bigg told NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell that his business is “happy to contribute” to the flowers being left at Nancy’s Tucson home. “If it brings any comfort or relief to the family, it’s nice to be able to give them that,” he stated.

Biggs also shared the symbolism behind the color yellow in floral arrangements. “It’s typically a sign of hope and support, versus other colors that might be more sympathetic,” he explained.

Nancy was last seen at her home on January 31 and was reported missing the following day. Officials have yet to name any persons of interest in the case and have offered a $100,000 reward for information regarding Nancy’s whereabouts and alleged abductors. In a statement earlier this week, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos cleared Savannah and her family — spouses included — as suspects in the case.

Nanos discussed the investigation with NBC’s Liz Kreutz in a new report aired on Wednesday’s episode of Today, revealing that DNA found on a glove near Nancy’s home did not match anyone in the FBI’s database or with any DNA found at the home so far.

“I think this was an individual who had a target, for whatever reason, and he has made it tough,” Nanos stated. “But I’ve got some pretty tough investigators, too.”

Google is continuing to retrieve more security footage from Nancy’s property, while companies such as Meta and Apple have also offered to help with the investigation. Nanos credits the aid from outside companies to Savannah’s role as a Today coanchor.

“I think a lot of that is Today show. You know? You’re in everybody’s family, so they look at this and look at Savannah and go, ‘This is us.'”

Outside the local NBC affiliate, KVOA, hangs a banner that reads “Bring Her Home.” Community members have signed the banner with messages of hope and support.

