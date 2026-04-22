Darrell Sheets Dies: ‘Storage Wars’ Star Was 67

Darrell Sheets, the former star of Storage Wars, has died. The reality TV personality was 67 years old. According to a report by the Havasu Police Department, Sheets died of an apparent suicide.

“On April 22, 2026, at approximately 0200 hours, officers with the Lake Havasu City Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1500 block of Chandler Drive in reference to a reported deceased individual,” the statement from the Lake Havasu Police Department began.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male subject who suffered from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The male was pronounced deceased on scene, and the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit was notified and responded to the scene to assume the investigation.”

“The body was ultimately turned over to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office for further investigation,” the statement continued. “The male subject has been identified as Darrell Sheets, a 67-year-old resident of Lake Havasu City, and Darrell’s family has been notified. This incident remains under active investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.”

Sheets appeared on A&E’s reality series Storage Wars from 2010 to 2023, appearing in over 150 episodes of the show over those years. He also made appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and The Rachael Ray Show.

During his run on Storage Wars, Sheets bid on storage lockers that had been abandoned, making money from selling items found within them. He often teamed with his son, Brandon Sheets, who appeared in over 100 episodes of the reality show between 2010 to 2016.

In 2019, Sheets suffered from a heart attack and ultimately retired to Arizona following his run on the reality competition, running an antique store known as Havasu Show Me Your Junk.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988. If you or a loved one is in immediate danger, call 911.