‘Bob’s Burgers’ Celebrates Christmas With an Action-Packed Ode to Yuletide Favorites

What To Know Bob’s Burgers is going all-out for a Christmas-themed episode.

Here, the creators give us a taste of what to expect.

There may not have been a full-on Bob’s Burgers Thanksgiving episode to enjoy this year — we did get “Thanksloving”, thank goodness — but the animated sitcom is going all-out for Christmas. Airing Sunday (December 14) night, “It’s a Stunterful Life [Christmas]” finds the Belchers at a Christmas village, each following their own side-splitting seasonal adventures in the Season 16 episode.

Described by creator Loren Bouchard to TV Insider as “A Charlie Brown Christmas meets Snowpiercer,” chef dad Bob (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin) hones his cookie decorating skills in the decorate-your-own cookie hut while wife Linda (John Roberts) rescues the ugliest of trees when she “is horrified to learn what happens to the trees that don’t sell,” teases Bouchard.

Meanwhile, scrappy daughter Louise (Kristen Schaal) gets in a “mini-train stunt-off,” Bouchard says, with her longtime nemesis Logan (voiced by guest star and comic Kurt Braunohler).

“Imagine one of those little trains — the kind you sit on top of — going on its little loop through a cold, snowy night,” begins Bouchard. “Now, imagine Louise versus her arch-enemy Logan in a competition to do the most difficult mini-train stunt. Yeah, it’s a classic Christmas village mini-train stunt-off.” Sounds epic to us.

Of course, Louise will be pulling her siblings Gene and Tina (Eugene Mirman and Dan Mintz, respectively) into the chaos, too.

Bob’s Burgers often goes big on holiday episodes. Remember Season 8’s magical two-parter “The Bleakening,” where the kids learned about the horrifying Anti-Santa? Or Season 13’s “The Plight Before Christmas,” where Bob and Linda struggle to attend all three of their kids’ holiday concerts? This might just be the televised holiday present you’ve been waiting for.

We’ll be crossing our fingers for a catchy new song to hum ’til Christmas, and a holiday Burger of the Day to chuckle at.

Bob’s Burgers 9:30/8:30c, Fox