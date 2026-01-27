‘The Simpsons’: Kevin Bacon, Quinta Brunson, Noah Wyle & More to Star in 800th Episode

Martin Holmes
Comments
Kevin Bacon, Quinta Brunson, and Noah Wyle
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for HBO

What To Know

  • The Simpsons‘ 800th episode, titled “Irrational Treasure,” will feature guest voice appearances by Kevin Bacon, Quinta Brunson, Questlove, and stars from HBO Max’s The Pitt.
  • The episode centers on the Simpson family’s trip to Pennsylvania, where Marge enters Santa’s Little Helper in a dog show and the family becomes involved in a historical conspiracy adventure.
  • Boyz II Men will perform a new version of the show’s iconic theme song and closing credits for the milestone episode.

The Simpsons is rolling out the red carpet for its upcoming milestone 800th episode, with big names  from film and television set to guest star in the long-running animated sitcom.

As first revealed by Entertainment Weekly, the episode, titled “Irrational Treasure,” will see Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie taking a family trip to Pennsylvania. And with that, several famous Philadelphia and Pittsburgh natives will be starring as guest voice actors in the episode.

Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson is set to voice the character of Adrienne, while Footloose actor Kevin Bacon will guest as a Philly concierge. Philadelphia native and The Roots drummer Questlove will also feature in the episode as a tour guide.

But that’s not all. The episode will also pay homage to the popular HBO Max hospital drama The Pitt, set at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center. The Pitt stars Noah Wyle, Katherine LaNasa, and Taylor Dearden will voice a doctor, a nurse, and an intern, respectively.

The Philadelphia vocal harmony group Boyz II Men will also sing a new version of The Simpsons‘ iconic opening theme song, as well as provide a remixed version of the closing credits music.

Related

After 30 Years on 'The Simpsons,' This Iconic Character Is Finally Calling It Quits

The official description for the upcoming episode reads: “Marge’s crusade to get the family dog in better shape leads to her entering Santa’s Little Helper in canine agility competitions and a trip to the National Dog Show in Philadelphia. There, Marge and Homer suddenly find themselves — and the dog — mixed up in a historical conspiracy adventure worthy of a National Treasure movie.”

This isn’t Bacon’s first brush with The Simpsons. According to Screenrant, the Tremors star recorded a small cameo for The Simpsons Movie with his sons, Exon and Kris. The idea was for the Bacon family to serve as an alternative to the Flanders family. However, the cameo was ultimately cut from the final film.

Season 37 of The Simpsons has featured a long line-up of famous guest stars, including Idris Elba, Viola Davis, Michael Keaton, Lindsay Lohan, Johnny Knoxville, Kieran Culkin, Kerry Washington, Albert Brooks, Julianne Moore, Stephanie Hsu, Cole Escola, Jon Lovitz, Brendan Gleeson, and Domhnall Gleeson.

The Simpsons, Sundays, 8 pm et/pt, Fox / 800th episode, Premieres, Sunday, February 15, 8 pm et/pt, Fox

 

