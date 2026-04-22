Hoda Kotb Scores Major Gig After Recent ‘Today’ Return

What To Know Hoda Kotb has been announced as Fordham University’s 2026 commencement speaker.

The TV personality will also be honored with an honorary degree from the university.

Kotb recently returned to co-host Today with Savannah Guthrie while Craig Melvin took time off for spring break.

Hoda Kotb is trading in the Today anchor desk for a college graduation stage.

Earlier this month, Fordham University announced that Kotb will serve as the school’s 2026 graduation Commencement Speaker. “Celebrated broadcaster, bestselling author, and CEO Hoda Kotb will receive an honorary degree at Fordham University’s 181st Commencement on May 16 at the Rose Hill campus,” read a Thursday, April 16, Instagram post.

The caption continued, “A celebrated journalist and trailblazer, Kotb has informed and uplifted the public throughout her distinguished career, from her iconic years at NBC’s TODAY to her leadership in the wellness space. She will share words of wisdom and inspiration with the Class of 2026 as they celebrate this milestone moment.”

Celebrities and fans congratulated Kotb in the post’s comments. “Woowwwww,” wrote Peloton instructor and Today contributor Ally Love. Former fourth hour of Today correspondent Donna Farizan added, “It’s going to be so good.”

One user wrote, “WE ARE SO EXCITED.” Another exclaimed, “OH MY GOD SUCH A WINNNNN.” Someone else shared, “She is the absolute best very excited.”

A different person posted, “Can’t wait to hear her speak! She’s so inspiring!” A separate commenter wrote, “We’ve definitely stepped up our commencement speaker game these past few years! Love it!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fordham University (@fordhamuniversity)

In a statement shared via the school’s website, Fordham President Tania Tetlow said, “We all know her from the Today show, where Hoda’s warmth and intelligence lit up our mornings for so many years. Hoda Kotb’s courage, creativity, and resilience will inspire our graduates. She has led a truly kaleidoscopic media career, boldly reporting on world events and sharing others’ stories—as well as her own—with utmost integrity. We at Fordham are blessed to have her as our commencement speaker.”

Kotb’s commencement speech is the latest of the TV personality’s projects since leaving her longtime role on Today in January 2025. Kotb has continued to make appearances on the NBC morning show to air special segments and promote her other projects, such as her wellness company, Joy 101, and her latest book, Jump and Find Joy.

Kotb recently returned to her former Today role as Savannah Guthrie took time off amid the investigation into her mother Nancy Guthrie‘s disappearance. Savannah returned to the show on April 6.

Last week, Kotb returned to cohost the show with Savannah for the first time since her exit, as Craig Melvin took the entire week off to enjoy spring break with his family.

“It’s been fun holding her hand. I mean, that’s been my favorite part,” Kotb told People of being back on the show with Savannah in an interview published on April 16. “Just sitting next to her. That’s it. It’s been really beautiful, and I feel privileged to be able to sit there for a little while.”

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